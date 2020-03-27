Gougers are put on notice: A price to pay

The Arkansas attorney general's office has received about 500 complaints regarding sellers engaging in possible price gouging, said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The laws prohibiting such tactics were triggered when Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency March 11 over the covid-19 outbreak , and prevent individuals and businesses from selling products at a rate 10% higher than before the state of emergency was announced.

Rutledge said working with larger chains and online selling services has helped reduce price gouging.

"Since the Governor declared the health emergency ... [more than] two weeks ago, my office has received approximately 500 complaints regarding price gouging, 25 of which warranted further investigations," Rutledge said in a statement. "After working with Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Facebook, we have been able to identify and stop sellers from violating the law on their respective platforms."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The attorney general's office could not act on many of the complaints because people did not submit enough information, spokeswoman Amanda Priest said.

"Now, something to keep in mind, people will see something on Facebook marketplace, and they're like, 'That bottled water is $100,'" Priest said. "Half the time we don't get any URLs or any information. It's just a screenshot."

To clear up what the office needs to investigate possible price gouging, Rutledge's official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts this week posted what information is sought regarding both stores and online sellers.

According to the Twitter post, for in-store merchandise, the attorney general's office needs the name and address of the business, a clear photo of the item and price, and basic information on the product; and for online merchandise it needs the name of the website, the seller's user name and location, a clear photo of the item and price, basic information about the product, and a link to the item.

The tweet says Amazon order numbers, Facebook marketplace links and eBay seller IDs are also helpful.

"We're working with Facebook and eBay," Priest said. "They have allowed us to respond to people from some of our top attorneys. We actually just posted one the other day [on] eBay. That said, 'Hey. What you're doing is price gouging. That's illegal. There's a fine of up to $10,000 and criminal charges if you don't take this post down."

Many problems are resolved with just warnings and civil investigative demands, since many of the businesses do not have malicious intent, Priest said.

"The [civil investigative demands] generally clear things up, to be quite honest," she said.

If sellers do not respond within a week and a half, Priest said the attorney general's office could act.

"Procedurally, how it works is, we get a complaint in [and] we investigate," Priest said. "From there we issue a CID, and the company or [seller] has 10 days to respond. And then, if not, there's some litigation or some action we can take after that."

In a news conference with Hutchinson on March 15, Rutledge announced that her office was investigating UAMS Medical Center's claim that medical supplies were being priced at upward of 1,800% the original cost.

"I have worked with the President, the Governor and local entities like UAMS to ensure they are able to acquire reasonably priced [personal protection equipment] to keep our health providers safe during this health emergency," Rutledge said Thursday in the statement.

Rutledge also said at the news conference that "bad actors" were trying to use the pandemic as a tool for profit.

Priest said some cases where sellers who have malicious intent refuse to comply with the attorney general's office will take time to complete.

"The truly bad people do not follow the rules, and we have rules we have to follow," Priest said. "So it takes a little bit more time."

Rutledge urged Arkansans who see possible price gouging to write down the information and contact her office at arkansasag.gov/covid19 or (800) 482-8982.

Metro on 03/27/2020