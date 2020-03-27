• Joe Fasula, co-owner of a grocery store in Hanover, Pa., said workers threw away more than $35,000 worth of food and sanitized the store after a woman deliberately coughed all over the produce section, meat case and bakery department in what he described as a "very twisted prank."

• Fred Risser, 92, a Democrat who, as a state senator, has represented Madison, Wis., for 64 years and is the nation's longest-serving legislator as well as the last World War II veteran remaining in any state Legislature, announced he is retiring and won't seek reelection.

• Steven Raica, 67, a Michigan native ordained as a priest in 1978 and currently bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Mich., will become the new bishop of the Diocese of Birmingham, Ala., Pope Francis announced.

• George Falcone, 50, of Freehold, N.J., who was asked by a supermarket employee to step away from her and a food display because he was too close, was charged with terroristic threatening after prosecutors say he leaned in toward the employee, coughed, laughed and told her he had the coronavirus.

• Michael Halliburton, 60, a former Collierville, Tenn., teacher serving a 21-year sentence for beating his wife nearly to death in 2012 and who asked for early release under a state law aimed at reducing prison crowding, was denied parole for the second time.

• Jia Tolentino, an essayist and staff writer for The New Yorker, and novelist Ling Ma are among this year's 10 winners of the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based, Whiting Awards, which gives $50,000 prizes to promising writers in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and drama.

• Titus Norwood, 42, was arrested in Washington state after Gwinnett County, Ga., sheriff's investigators, reviewing a cold-case file, identified him as a suspect in a 2002, drug-related slaying in Norcross, deputies said.

• Soumaila Cisse, the leader of Mali's political opposition, and several members of his campaign team were taken hostage by gunmen who killed a bodyguard and wounded two others, a spokesman for his political party said.

• Bart Simerink, director of the Keukenhof spring garden in the Netherlands, said it "really hurts" after the coronavirus threat forced the garden to close, preventing thousands of annual visitors from walking its manicured lawns and pathways winding through flower beds containing 7 million tulip bulbs.

