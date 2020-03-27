IN THEIR WORDS Taylor Koeth

Finding out that my senior track season has come to an end before it really even got started due to the covid-19 outbreak is heartbreaking.

Despite the missed opportunities to run with friends and teammates and set PRs, I can't help but feel grateful. Yes, you read that right, grateful, extremely grateful actually.

Tell us your thoughts In Their Words is a special feature for senior athletes of spring sports (baseball, softball, soccer, track and field) whose seasons have been greatly altered because of the covid-19 pandemic. Senior spring sports athletes from across the 12-county coverage area of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette are invited to share in their own words their thoughts and feelings on how their final season of prep sports was affected by the covid-19 outbreak. A capsule outline is available for seniors to complete and return along with a photo. To get a copy of the capsule outline, email NWADG Sports Editor Chip Souza at csouza@nwadg.com.

I've had plenty of time to reflect on my time as a Greenwood Bulldog, and I have realized how truly thankful and blessed I am. Thankful for my parents and sister who have been at every single meet for the past six years cheering through sleet, heat, and everything in between. Thankful for the countless hours and endless support. Thank you for everything, I couldn't have done it without you. Thankful for my teammates past and present who have given me the best six years I could have asked for full of miles (LOTS of miles) and memories. Thank you for always encouraging me to be my best, making me laugh, and fueling my pasta addiction.

Thankful for my coach, Jim Andrews. Thank you for believing in me, not letting me quit, and making me the runner I am today. Thank you for not giving up on the little sixth grader who showed up that first day of practice and showing her what she was capable of. I couldn't have asked for a better coach.

For those who still have seasons to come, never take a moment for granted, always give 110%, and every time you lace up your shoes, treat it as if it's the last because you never know when it might be.

For my fellow senior athletes, it's not what could have been, but what was. See this time as an opportunity to be an example for underclassmen, showing true leadership and encouraging them to continue working hard. The end of a season isn't the end of the world. If ending my season means keeping people healthy, then I will gladly do so.

During this unexpected dead period, I plan on working harder than ever in order to prepare to continue my athletic career at Ouachita Baptist University. God has still blessed me with the ability to run, work hard, and share His love with those around me, so I will continue doing just that, even if it's not how I expected.

