Man arrested in Pulaski County fatal shooting

by William Sanders | Today at 3:38 p.m.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday morning in the overnight death of a man at the College Station Community Park.

Derek Parks, 18, was arrested on a murder charge after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night near Southern Street, the sheriff’s office said in social media post.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Officers responded to a park on Frazier Pike about 6 p.m Thursday and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to a police spokesman.

