Man arrested in Pulaski County fatal shooting

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday morning in the overnight death of a man at the College Station Community Park.
Derek Parks, 18, was arrested on a murder charge after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night near Southern Street, the sheriff’s office said in social media post.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Officers responded to a park on Frazier Pike about 6 p.m Thursday and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to a police spokesman.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.