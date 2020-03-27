Man found dead in house northwest of I-30/I-530 in Little Rock

Police investigate a homicide in the 2900 block of South Gaines Street in Little Rock on Friday.
A man was found dead Friday morning inside a house in a neighborhood northwest of Interstates 30 and 530 in Little Rock, police said.
Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said investigators spoke with a woman around 8:30 a.m. who said she had been shot at. She was not injured.
Officers then went to a house nearby, 2924 S. Gaines St., and found the victim deceased inside with at least one gunshot wound, Barnes said. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
At least one other person was in the house at the time officers arrived, police said.
Barnes said police are seeking a search warrant for the home.
The deceased man’s identity was not immediately released.
