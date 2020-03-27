MARCH 27 UPDATE: Coronavirus cases up to 251 in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health logo is shown in this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo.
The number of known positive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas rose by two Friday morning, bringing the total to 351, according to the state Health Department.
The number of people who have died of the illness remained at three. The department reported 19 people have recovered.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials are expected to provide an update on coronavirus in the state during a 1:30 p.m. briefing.
Check back later for updates and live video of the briefing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.