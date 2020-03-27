MARCH 27 UPDATE: Coronavirus cases up to 251 in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health logo is shown in this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo.

The number of known positive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas rose by two Friday morning, bringing the total to 351, according to the state Health Department.

The number of people who have died of the illness remained at three. The department reported 19 people have recovered.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials are expected to provide an update on coronavirus in the state during a 1:30 p.m. briefing.

