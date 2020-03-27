Prisoner charged in window damage

A Pulaski County jail inmate broke a cell door window with his head Thursday morning, according to an arrest report.

David Morris, 46, was arrested just after 10:45 a.m. in the jail, the report said.

The glass was worth $600, and Morris has been charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to the report.

Mom, 21, accused in son's ear injuries

A Jacksonville mother was arrested Thursday, accused of abusing her 2-year-old son, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office arrest report.

In early March, the child stayed with his mother, 21-year-old Juliana Turner, who has visitation rights, according to the report.

When the boy returned to his father, he had bruising on the top portion of his ears, the report said.

During a March 16 examination at the Children's Protection Center, the child said his mother pulled his ears and made them blue, the report said. The examiner said the bruising was unusual for typical toddler play, according to the report.

A hair follicle test on the son was submitted March 16 and results Tuesday showed the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and oxycodone in his system dating back three months, the report said.

Turner was arrested just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday and taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was being held without bail. She is charged with felony domestic battering.

Ex-patient jailed in knife incident

Police arrested a man Thursday morning on an aggravated-assault count after he refused to leave his hospital room and pulled a knife on a nurse, according to a report.

Baylen Sebastian, 25, refused to leave his room after he was discharged from UAMS Medical Center, the report said.

When an officer entered the room around 6 a.m., Sebastian had a knife in his hand, according to the report.

Sebastian turned toward a nurse who was trying to take the knife from his hand, the report said. The police officer forced Sebastian onto the bed before he attempted to cut his wrist, the report said.

Sebastian had an additional knife in his jacket, according to the report.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail and is charged with felony aggravated assault.

