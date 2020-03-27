• Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants. Disney announced Thursday that the duchess, who is married to Britain's Prince Harry, is lending her voice to Elephant, to be released April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service. It's one of a series of animal- and nature-theme features released to mark Earth Month. The film follows an elephant family on a 1,000-mile journey across the Kalahari Desert. In January, Harry and Meghan announced that they were quitting as senior royals, relinquishing official duties and seeking financial independence. Since late last year they have been on Vancouver Island, Canada, and will officially end royal duties on Tuesday. The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II married the American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media -- which they said tipped into harassment -- intolerable.

Photo by AP

In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers during the photo call of "Bad Boys for Life," in Paris. Smith says he was “humbled and honored” after rapper Joyner Lucas released a tribute song honoring his career work. Lucas released the music video for his track “Will,” on Monday, March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Photo by Invision

Joyner Lucas arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

• Will Smith says he was "humbled and honored" after rapper Joyner Lucas released a tribute song honoring the actor's career work. Lucas released the music video for his track "Will" on Monday. In the video, the rapper paid homage to Smith through a reenactment of Smith's biggest projects including the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men in Black and Pursuit of Happyness. On Wednesday, Smith posted a clip of "Will" with his nearly 44 million followers on Instagram. He personally thanked Lucas in a separate video on social media, calling the rapper's song "creative." "Will" is a single from Lucas' debut studio album ADHD, which debuts today.

Photo by Invision

Dr. Dre attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

• Dr. Dre's classic debut rap album The Chronic, Selena's sophomore album release Ven Conmigo and the worldwide disco hit "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People are among 25 recordings being inducted by the National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that Tina Turner's "Private Dancer," Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" -- written by Jimmy Webb -- and Whitney Houston's No. 1 hit and cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" are some of the titles tapped for preservation this year. The library selects titles for preservation because of their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape. Others on the list include Russ Hodges' play-by-play of the National League tiebreaker between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1951; the original 1964 Broadway cast recording of Fiddler on the Roof; the announcement of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy by the Boston Symphony Orchestra conductor during the recording of a live performance on Nov. 22, 1963; songs from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood; field recordings of traditional Afghan music; and albums by Dusty Springfield, Cheap Trick and Maria Schneider.

A Section on 03/27/2020