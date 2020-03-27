Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

National Endowment for the Arts to disburse $75M to aid arts organizations affected by covid-19

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 5:27 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jane Chu, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, tours the Arkansas Repertory Theatre’s education space in 2014 in Little Rock’s Main Street Creative Corridor. ( Benjamin Krain)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Endowment for the Arts announced Friday it will distribute $75 million in funding to nonprofit arts organizations across the country “to help these entities survive the forced closure of their operations in response to the spread of covid-19,” according to a news release.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act President Trump signed into law Friday afternoon.

The money is designated to help organizations “prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus”; it allows funds to be used for general operating expenses, a departure from the Arts Endowment’s requirement of supporting only project-based funding. The endowment will employ its standard distinction of awarding 40 percent to state and regional arts organizations 60 percent directly to applicant organizations.

Details on timing and applications are in progress. Visit arts.gov for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT