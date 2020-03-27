National Endowment for the Arts to disburse $75M to aid arts organizations affected by covid-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Endowment for the Arts announced Friday it will distribute $75 million in funding to nonprofit arts organizations across the country “to help these entities survive the forced closure of their operations in response to the spread of covid-19,” according to a news release.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act President Trump signed into law Friday afternoon.

The money is designated to help organizations “prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus”; it allows funds to be used for general operating expenses, a departure from the Arts Endowment’s requirement of supporting only project-based funding. The endowment will employ its standard distinction of awarding 40 percent to state and regional arts organizations 60 percent directly to applicant organizations.

Details on timing and applications are in progress. Visit arts.gov for more information.