FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2008, file photo, the Harlem Globetrotters' Fred "Curly" Neal performs during a timeout in the second quarter in an NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix. Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died the Globetrotters announced Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

AUTO RACING

Indy 500 postponed until August

The Indianapolis 500 was postponed Thursday until August because of the coronavirus pandemic and won't run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23, three months later than its May 24 scheduled date. The Indianapolis 500 began in 1911 but did not run in 1917, 1918 and from 1941-45 because of World Wars I and II. Tony Hulman bought the neglected speedway after the second war and the Indy 500 returned on Memorial Day weekend in 1946.

BASKETBALL

Globetrotters' Neal dead at 77

Fred "Curly" Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77. The Globetrotters said Neal died in his home outside of Houston on Thursday morning. Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism. He became one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired when his No. 22 was lifted to the rafters during a special ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2008. Neal was a crowd favorite with his trademark shaved head, infectious smile and ability to dribble circles around would-be defenders.

Vanderbilt guard enters NBA Draft

Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith is forgoing his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NBA Draft. Nesmith was one of the nation's most prolific scorers and three-point shooters before injuring his right foot in January, knocking him out for the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-6 sophomore from Charleston, S.C., averaged 23 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Even though Nesmith played less than half the season, his 60 three-pointers ranked 10th in the SEC at the end of the regular season.

FOOTBALL

Jags' deal with CB voided

The Jacksonville Jaguars and cornerback Darqueze Dennard have parted ways nine days after agreeing to a three-year, $13.5 million contract in free agency. The Jaguars said Thursday "the two sides could not come to an agreement on the final contract terms." Dennard agreed to the deal March 17, the night before the official start of the new league year. The contract included $6 million guaranteed. But it never got signed, and the Jaguars decided to move in a different direction. They agreed to terms Tuesday with journeyman cornerback Rashaan Melvin on a one-year contract worth $2.25 million.

BASEBALL

Former Braves' owner dies

Former Braves owner Bill Bartholomay, who moved the franchise from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966 to become Major League Baseball's first team in the South, has died. He was 91. Bartholomay died Wednesday at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, according to his daughter, Jamie. Braves Hall of Famer Hank Aaron said on his Twitter account Bartholomay "was the greatest owner I ever had the pleasure to play for. He understood the game of baseball more than so many others. I've known him for a longtime and he's helped me in more ways than you can imagine." Bartholomay attended spring training at the Braves' new facility in North Port, Fla., last month before the coronavirus pandemic caused MLB to suspend spring training and delay the start of the season. Bartholomay headed the group that sold the Braves to Ted Turner in 1976 but retained a partial interest and remained as the team's chairman until November 2003, when he assumed an emeritus role.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

'Bones' Jones arrested

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones has been arrested on suspicion of DWI and other offenses after officers heard gunshots and found him in a parked car with a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor early Thursday, Albuquerque police said. The 32-year-old Jones was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle, police said. Police said Jones was found in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle with the engine running about 1 a.m. Authorities said Jones showed signs of intoxication and a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor were in the vehicle.

Bernalillo County jail records indicate Jones was released after being booked. Jones (26-1) retained his title in February by beating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.

Sports on 03/27/2020