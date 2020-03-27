Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK True Castle in the third

BEST BET Digital Star in the ninth

LONG SHOT Flash Attack in the fifth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 118-332 (35.5%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice



***plenty to like

**things to like



*educated guess

1 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $35,000

CANDY CARLOS** has been racing competitively in stronger starter allowance races, and he possesses good early speed. HARDLY A SECRET won consecutive races last fall at Churchill, and he may be sitting on a top effort following a third-place finish against better. TAPSOLUTE needed his last race following a long layoff, and a return to the form he showed last season at Oaklawn will make him a contender.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Candy Carlos Bridgmohan Barkley 9-5

3 Hardly a Secret WDe La Cruz Hartman 2-1

2 Tapsolute Talamo Robertson 12-1

6 Exemplar Elliott Vance 3-1

5 Attentive Baze Asmussen 5-1

1 Secret Touch Rocco Eurton 15-1

2 Purse $17,200, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

MILLIE'S AN ANGEL** has recorded a good work since a pair of second-place finishes, and she has shown versatility. B'S LIL' BUMBLEBEE contested the pace in an encouraging third-place debut, and typical second-out improvement may get her home in front. NAPILI flashed speed in a pair of encouraging races as a juvenile. She picks up a winning rider and figures stronger and faster at 3.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Millie's an Angel Harr Cates 9-5

6 B's Lil' Bumblebee Quinonez McKellar 2-1

2 Napili Vazquez Chleborad 10-1

13 Dixie Cat Wales Westermann 3-1

14 Esther Harr Cline 5-1

1 Thursday Morning Lara Bahena 12-1

7 Morning Valentine Felix Hornsby 15-1

5 Brahms Is Who Canchari Rengstorf 8-1

3 Dramatic Entrance FDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

4 Dues Paid Bailey Jackson 20-1

10 Lynne T Thompson Hall 20-1

11 Black Patent Shoes WDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

12 Cyber Sensation Hisby Soto 20-1

9 Hamazing Marnie Roberts Vance 30-1

3 Purse $17,700, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

TRUE CASTLE**** raced close to a rapid pace before tiring in a deceptive eighth-place finish, and she is taking a significant drop for winning connections. MANDY is dropping in class and cutting back to her best distance for a top California stable. LIL RED VETTE defeated $40,000 maiden claimers just eight days ago, and she must have came out of the race doing well.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 True Castle Cohen McKnight 2-1

7 Mandy Mojica Miller 3-1

6 Lil Red Vette WDe La Cruz Stuart 5-1

8 Punish Cannon Moquett 7-2

4 Girl From Berlin FDe La Cruz DiVito 8-1

2 Chesapeake Bay Eramia Snodderly 12-1

3 Fifthnarraganset Thompson Mason 12-1

1 Tap and Spin Roman Creighton 20-1

4 Purse $17,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

HARLEQUIN** contested a quick pace before fading in his return from a long break, and he is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks and figures tough to catch. AGITATOR has been earning competitive Beyer figures in recent route races, and he is dropping in class and should be a late threat. EMPTY NESTR has led for 6 furlongs before tiring in recent two-turn races, and he has a license to improve at a sprint distance.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Harlequin Mojica Sadler 7-2

4 Agitator Eramia Broberg 8-1

11 Empty Nestr FDe La Cruz Compton 9-2

13 Mayan Ghost Cohen McKnight 8-1

12 Fair Catch Vazquez Maker 6-1

6 Axis WDe La Cruz Puhl 8-1

7 Imeanttopay Felix House 15-1

5 Copper Mountain Roberts Delong 12-1

2 Pewter Harr Cline 10-1

3 Dazzling Reunion Elliott McBride 20-1

10 Niall Richard Durham 15-1

14 Siete Leguas Roberts Contreras 20-1

9 Primordial Boy Bailey Hartman 20-1

5 Purse $17,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

FLASH ATTACK** has crossed the wire first in his last two fast-track sprint races, and he returns to the main track after a troubled fifth-place turf-sprint at Fair Grounds. DOC CURLIN has won three of his past five races at Turf Paradise, while earning Beyer figures that make him the one to beat. POCKET PERSONALITY has a strong record in claiming races, and the pace figures to be contested enough to set up his late run.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Flash Attack Cannon Combs 10-1

8 Doc Curlin Mojica Diodoro 5-2

7 Pocket Personality Cohen Broberg 4-1

5 Park Ridge Benny Baze Vance 8-1

3 Broadway Ice Talamo Deville 9-2

6 Collection Elliott Morse 10-1

9 Al Rhythm WDe La Cruz Hartman 6-1

11 Virga Rocco Cox 15-1

2 Dom the Bomb Vazquez Barkley 20-1

12 El Venue Roberts Morse 20-1

1 Cadron Flats Eramia Lauer 30-1

4 Hamazingly Rich Hisby Gonzalez 30-1

6 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

BETWEEN THE HEDGES** was a 9-length maiden sprint winner just two races back, and she is back sprinting after contesting a strong pace and tiring in a route. CHERISHED has been pressing the pace in consecutive narrow defeats, and the beaten post-time favorite is a logical threat for top connections. BLINKERS lost a late lead in a third-place finish at Churchill, and the front runner returns fresh figures near the lead throughout.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Between the Hedges Talamo Amoss 6-1

2 Cherished Elliott Asmussen 7-2

3 Blinkers Hill Ortiz 4-1

10 Ginny B Baze Asmussen 8-1

7 Foreign Exchange WDe La Cruz Lukas 6-1

4 Mucho Mas Eramia Von Hemel 20-1

1 Elite Song Cohen McKnight 6-1

11 Oh My Oh Borel Borel 6-1

9 Moorac Garcia DiVito 15-1

5 Haleys Heist Roman Villafranco 15-1

6 Ghaaleb's Storm Felix Hughes 20-1

7 Purse $26,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

LADY MCKENZIE** finished second from this same post position March 6, and her consistent fast-track form is clouded by lesser races on wet tracks and turf. HUNGRY N SCRAPPY rallied to fifth in an encouraging career debut, and the race has already produced three next-out winners. HASHTAG WINNER finished second at Churchill when last running in a maiden-claiming race, and she picks up a high percentage rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Lady McKenzie Hill Fires 9-2

10 Hungry N Scrappy Talamo Cox 7-2

9 Hashtag Winner Garcia Williamson 4-1

7 Addi Elliott Asmussen 8-1

12 Gold Included Cohen Diodoro 12-1

4 House Drunk Mojica Holthus 8-1

11 Clay's Moon Stone Eramia Von Hemel 8-1

6 Big Luck Quinonez Swearingen 12-1

5 It's All Cash Baze Hollendorfer 15-1

3 Shackadelic FDe La Cruz Anderson 10-1

2 Mi Bella WDe La Cruz Hartman 12-1

8 Coco Caballo Vazquez Moquett 30-1

8 Purse $62,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

WHOLEHEARTED*** won a fast and key optional claiming race in her most recent start, and the leading trainer has her back at the same level. UNIQUE FACTOR is a minor stake-winning filly who may be better sprinting than around two turns, and her works since arriving at Oaklawn have been strong. SUNNY DALE has shown terrific speed in consecutive wins at the meeting, and she is talented enough to move up and three-peat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Wholehearted Cohen Diodoro 3-1

11 Unique Factor Thompson Lund 12-1

5 Sunny Dale Garcia Hollendorfer 9-2

1 What a Fox Mojica Diodoro 7-2

8 A.P. Princess WDe La Cruz Contreras 12-1

6 Sara Sea Talamo Lukas 10-1

7 First Alternate Elliott Von Hemel 10-1

3 Liz's Cable Girl Felix Mason 15-1

4 Sterling Miss FDe La Cruz Garcia 12-1

2 Georgia's Reward Vazquez Moquett 6-1

10 Obsolete Cannon Lauer 30-1

9 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

DIGITAL STAR**** has been forwardly placed in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and the Fair Grounds shipper is dropping into a maiden-claiming race. DYESS has been training well for eight weeks, and the first-time starter is bred for speed. HANEY BOYS has hit the board in both of his races, and he has competitive Beyer figures and should improve with experience.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Digital Star Hill Catalano 2-1

4 Dyess Borel Fawkes 6-1

1 Haney Boys Eramia Von Hemel 5-1

5 Tapsolution Baze Asmussen 9-2

3 Royal Commission FDe La Cruz DiVito 8-1

9 Allen's Rocket Vazquez Chleborad 15-1

11 Bubba Caballo Talamo Moquett 10-1

10 Knockout Bert Thompson Green 15-1

1a Southside Swig Birzer Smith 5-1

8 Bear Oak Rocco Williamson 12-1

7 Da Gold Room WDe La Cruz Hartman 15-1

6 Mr. Shapoor Roman Jacquot 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The third race starts a Pick-3 and TRUE CASTLE appears a single. The fourth race drew a full field and my top three selections bring credentials to win. The fifth race has a logical favorite in DOC CURLIN, but others appear good enough to upset. The late double is appealing, and I recommend using WHOLEHEARTED and UNIQUE FACTOR in the eighth, and using only DIGITAL STAR in the ninth.

Sports on 03/27/2020