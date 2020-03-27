National Premier Soccer League cancels season

While the National Premier Soccer League became the first North American sports organization to cancel its season because of the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, two Arkansas teams are hoping to continue play on their own in their conference.

In a statement posted on its website, the NPSL said with the United States Adult Soccer Association extending its ban on soccer activity until April 30 and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation of no group activities for eight weeks until May 10, those factors led to the cancellation of the season.

The Little Rock Rangers and Springdale's Ozark FC, the NPSL's two Arkansas teams, will attempt to play their Heartland Conference schedule along with four other teams -- Tulsa Athletic, Demize NPSL, FC Wichita and Club Atletico St. Louis.

However, if the teams do play this season, the end result will be a conference championship and no national championship to play for with the NPSL's cancellation.

The Rangers were scheduled to begin their season May 10 against Tulsa Athletic at War Memorial Stadium. Ozark FC's season was scheduled to begin May 16 at Tulsa Athletic.

Rangers founder and general manager Jonathan Wardlaw told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that a possible season will depend on the USASA and CDC's recommendations.

"As of right now, they all still want to play May 10," Wardlaw said. "Some teams will have to check with their stadiums and others will have to see about their players."

The Rangers and Ozark FC's seasons go into July. Wardlaw said that he was given an explanation by a NPSL representative that by dropping the league's national championship, teams, should they choose to play, can use the month of July to finish their schedule should the coronavirus pandemic delay their season.

"It's a tough situation," Ozark FC owner Todd Carrigan said. "Every team has a different situation and circumstances. The good news is that our conference is trying to salvage and brainstorm ideas of possibly having a season."

The NPSL is considered to be soccer's fourth tier league behind Major League Soccer, United Soccer League and the National Independent Soccer Association.

The MLS, USL and NISA seasons are suspended until May 10.

The NPSL deciding to cancel the season was not a big surprise to Wardlaw.

"I thought it would be closer to the April 30 deadline," Wardlaw said. "But it occurred to me that they're based out of New York, in the thick of this stuff. They thought that there was no point in extending this out. Let these teams figure out if they want to play.

"They did the right thing."

Being able to play soccer this season would be beneficial for teams, Wardlaw said.

"There are those of us who rely on ticket sales, the butts in the seats," Wardlaw said. "The five home games help our funds."

For Carrigan, playing in 2020 is important for Ozark FC, which plays at Springdale Har-Ber's Wildcat Stadium.

"We want to continue the momentum of what we're trying to do here in Northwest Arkansas," Carrigan said. "We want to fill the entertainment gap in the community."

Players, should they choose to play this season, will still be insured by the NPSL, Wardlaw said. Several of the Rangers' players are college players.

"We've got guys that are ready to practice and play," Wardlaw said. "They want to play somewhere, somehow. They can't go somewhere else and play right now. There is no other option."

Sports on 03/27/2020