Stocks surge for 3rd-straight day

NEW YORK -- Stocks marched higher Thursday for a third-straight session as a coronavirus relief bill moved closer to passing Congress and Wall Street took some historically bad unemployment figures in stride.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose 154.51 points, or 6.2%, to 2,630.07, bringing its three-day rally to 17.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.38%, or 1,351.62 points to 22,552.17. The Dow has risen 21.3% since Monday. The Nasdaq gained 413.24 points, or 5.6%, to 7,797.54.

Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, easily shattering the record set in 1982, as layoffs and business shutdowns sweep across the country.

The market shot higher Thursday because Wall Street knew the bad news on unemployment was coming, analysts said, and the Senate finally passed a $2.2 trillion economic-aid package as part of an astonishing amount of support being pushed into the economy by politicians and the Federal Reserve.

"There is no sugarcoating these numbers -- they are bad," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "Markets have had several days to digest what everyone knew was coming; therefore, the market response to these numbers may differ than what people might expect."

Despite the big gains, the S&P 500 remains 22% below its February high and analysts expect more dire economic headlines, and market turbulence, in the days ahead.

The jobless number is one of the first major data points to show the extent of the effect on the American economy since states began widespread business shutdowns aimed at preventing the coronavirus from spreading.

Companies also are expected to report discouraging results in just a few weeks as earnings season begins. Very few have dared to issue forecasts capturing how big a hit the virus will inflict on their profits.

The market's rally began Tuesday over expectations that Congress would approve the big rescue plan, which includes direct payments to U.S. households and aid to hard-hit industries. The House is expected to approve it today.

Boeing continued to climb after soaring more than 24% Wednesday in part on expectations that it stands to gain from the congressional aid package. The aircraft manufacturer was the biggest gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rising 13.7%. Boeing is up nearly 90% this week.

The prospect of a big financial shot in the arm for businesses and households helped offset some of the concerns about the steep job losses the economy is beginning to see because of the coronavirus.

Investors still need to see stability in banks and, especially, in oil prices to maintain confidence, because markets could be in for another slide if oil goes below $20 a barrel, said Andrew Slimmon, managing director and senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Benchmark U.S. oil slid 7.7% to settle at $22.60 a barrel. Goldman Sachs has forecast that it will fall well below $20 a barrel in the next two months because storage will be filled to the brim and wells will have to be shut in.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that where the market was yesterday we won't see that again," Slimmon said. "There is bad news still to come."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.83% from 0.85% late Wednesday. It had been as low as 0.77% just before the jobless-claims report was released. Lower yields reflect dimmer expectations for economic growth and greater demand for low-risk assets.

Investors say the market needs three main things to slow its breathtaking drop.

The first is already here after the Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates back to nearly zero and offered to buy an unlimited amount of Treasury notes to get lending markets running more smoothly. The second is making progress, as the economic rescue plan moves through Capitol Hill.

The third, though, is getting more concerning by the day: the accelerating spread of the virus.

The United States has more than 69,000 known cases and more than 1,000 people have died.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, however, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death

European stocks moved higher, and sovereign debt rose after the region's central bank announced it will scrap limits on bond purchases for its emergency program, a landmark decision that gives it almost unlimited power to fight the economic fallout from the virus. The euro strengthened, while a gauge of the dollar headed for a third down day.

Despite the solid rally this week, analysts say further big drops are common until there have been enough sustained gains in the market to ease investors' fear of further declines.

"Historically, you do test the bottom one, two, three times before you're convinced it's over, and then you build up again toward that viable rally," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "What you have here, obviously, is a concern about how deep the recession is going to be and when are we going to come out."

Information for this article was contributed by Vildana Hajric of Bloomberg News.

