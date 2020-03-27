Suit filed over restrictions imposed on incoming LRSD board

A Little Rock School District parent, a teacher and a former school board member sued state education regulators Friday over restrictions imposed on the incoming district school board.

The plaintiffs are asking Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mary McGowan to bar Education Commissioner Johnny Key and the state Board of Education from limiting the school district’s authority to change superintendents, recognize the teachers union and file lawsuits.

Little Rock voters will choose a new school board in the November elections. But those new board members would have to get permission from the State Board to fire the superintendent, engage in collective bargaining or sue as long as the district is classified as needing Level 5/intensive support in the state’s school accountability system.

The State Board imposed those conditions when members unanimously voted in December to reconstitute the school board and return the 23,000-student system to local control.

Those prohibitions exceed the State Board’s authority and should be struck down, contend the plaintiffs, parent Heather Speyer-Rainbolt, former school board member Jim Ross and teacher Marshall Slaydyen. The state took over the Little Rock district in January 2015, citing low test scores.

Represented by Little Rock attorney Matt Campbell, the three contend in the 13-page lawsuit that state regulatory authority over the school district expired in January when the five-year limit on state supervision expired. They have asked for an “immediate” hearing.