Supremacist's sentence 12 years for meth dealing

A Dover man on Monday became the third person to be sentenced so far in a Russellville-based federal case accusing white supremacists of operating a methamphetamine distribution ring involving violent crimes.

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller sentenced Joseph Pridmore, 34, of Dardanelle to 12½ years in federal prison after his October guilty plea to distributing methamphetamine. Miller also ordered Pridmore to remain on supervised release for five years after his release from prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland, whose office is prosecuting the 54-defendant, 32-count case, Pridmore is a self-professed member of White Aryan Resistance, a white-supremacist group whose beliefs and structure are similar to the New Aryan Empire, a white-supremacist group that began as a prison gang.

Hiland said that in 2016, local and federal agencies began an investigation to identify, infiltrate and dismantle drug trafficking organizations in Russellville. He said the investigation identified meth traffickers in the Pope County area, including Pridmore, who obtained multi-ounce quantities of the drug from sources in Russellville that he later distributed in smaller amounts to several people in the area.

"Today's lengthy sentence in Operation To The Dirt is one of many more to come," Hiland said.

Pridmore was among 44 people initially indicted on gun and drug charges. The investigation was dubbed "To The Dirt" in reference to an New Aryan Empire slogan referring to a rule that members must remain in the group until they die.

After Daniel Adame of Dardanelle became the first defendant in the case to plead guilty, a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment on Feb. 5, 2019, that named 11 more defendants and added charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and maiming. Adame was sentenced in May to nearly 22 years in federal prison. Then in October, Brittany Conner was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Some other defendants who have pleaded guilty in the case are awaiting sentencing. A trial for the remaining defendants is scheduled to begin Aug. 24 and is expected to last eight to 12 weeks.

