Consumption is the dominating theme in Swallow, a mordant psychological study from Carlo Mirabella-Davis, and blatantly so: The film opens with a thoroughly miserable scene of a lamb being scooped up for slaughter and ends in the busy thoroughfare of a retail mall women's bathroom. In between, we meet mild, spacey Hunter (Haley Bennett), the pretty young wife of a young business tycoon, Richie (Austin Stowell), whose domineering father (David Rasche) and more kindly mother (Elizabeth Marvel), have bestowed upon their son the title of managing director for their "little company," and a spectacular, glass-enclosed house somewhere on the Hudson for them to live.

In the throes of their wonderful new life together, it could be assumed that everything is going perfectly swimmingly, but even from the start, there are clear warning signs of tumultuous emotional storms ahead. At dinner with his parents one night, after telling them of her pregnancy, Richie encourages Hunter to regale his parents with a particular childhood story, which she haltingly begins, only to get totally cut off by Richie's father, who needs to impress upon his son the importance of replying to a client. Mortified, Hunter returns to her dinner, and her story remains forever unfinished. This kind of oppressive, self-involved behavior is awash through Richie's interactions (he cuts her off in similar fashion during a sit-down dinner she's prepared for him to deal with some further business on his phone -- Mirabella-Davis' camera switching to a damning exterior shot through the house's gorgeous plate glass windows, where we can see the couple on each end of their elegant dining table, she staring over at him, he staring down at his phone), which clearly affects her.

There is also the matter of her idleness. With nothing else to do, she cleans the already spotless house, and vacuums the immaculate carpets, biding her time, until she can begin to make dinner for her husband, as "pleasing" him seems her chief occupation. So bored and listless is she that after spotting a pretty marble on a table, she contemplates it, then pops it into her mouth -- the prescription drug to her suppressed, dull life. Fascinated with the bodily process (she "retrieves" the marble after it passes through her and places it on a mirrored side table in her bedroom as one might a medal), over the next few days, Hunter begins downing a parade of ever more peculiar and dangerous items, from a thumbtack to pages of a book, to a double-A battery, and so on.

Distressed as her system is, it doesn't take long for her body to betray her secret. During an ultrasound to check on the baby, the technician notes some other "objects" in her digestive tract, and she's whisked away to surgery, where a series of increasingly disturbing items are pulled out of her, including a safety pin, a child's jack and other dangerous detritus. Now being closely guarded by her in-laws, and a male nurse from war-torn Syria (Laith Nakli), who more or less has to follow her every move, Hunter is further tamped down, even as her appetite for "cold metal" -- as she explains to the therapist Alice (Zabryna Guevara) who Richie's parents engage for her -- increases.

Mirabella-Davis' film, which he also wrote, is working from impressive angles. Essentially, he's constructed a narrative that wallows in the jarring physicality of the mundane -- a body-horror film whose realism depicts the horrible process of regular daily consumption. Working with skilled DP (director of photography) Katelin Arizmendi, whose beautiful compositions manage to capture the Architectural Digest-like atmosphere of the house, and the Fangoria-like process of Hunter's burgeoning pica obsession, Mirabella-Davis explores the squalid territory of our endless cycle of consuming and purging in a way that feels undeniable as well as hideous. The POV shot of Hunter's surgery, with the camera traveling around and past the undulating pink folds of her esophagus in search of foreign objects plays like a scene from a more conventional horror film, as if it were the corridor of an underground dungeon.

The film works the exact opposite manner a typical food-focused movie does -- highlighting the glories of what we as human beings can create from the bountiful ingredients all around us -- by indicating the hopelessness and degradation of the process. In one casual scene near the end, Hunter sits in her hotel room, watching TV, while snacking on a pile of fertilizer dirt she dug up from outside as if it were a delivery from Domino's (no comment as to which tastes worse). At its best, it's equal parts fascinating and repellent, like a particularly effective episode of Autopsy.

Impeccably shot, where it falters is more on the emotional logic of the characters: Hunter begins her obsession so soon after the film begins, we never get much of a feel between her and Richie before things turn hellish. He proves himself to be exactly the sort of controlling, rich tyrant we imagine, but it's never made clear how such a man could have ever found quiet, unassuming Hunter, who worked in retail and came from somewhere forgettable upstate, to be the woman to bestow his love and his parents' fortune upon. There, too, her switch from caring about pleasing him at all costs ("I want to make sure I'm not doing anything wrong"), to abandoning him for the sake of a flathead screwdriver comes too quickly, and without proper vetting.

There is also a thread of what maybe has lead Hunter to this sort of behavior, a family secret she reveals to her therapist (who, unforgivably, immediately informs Richie about), that seems too pat for a film that otherwise traffics in far more enigmatic ways.

Still, it's a laudatory effort, subtle and affecting at times, and disturbingly lurid at others. In a curious way, it makes a case for such psychological disturbances as pica: By ingesting a steady diet of inedible and increasingly dangerous items, Hunter forces her life to change in ways she was unlikely to be able to do directly. It's certainly not the healthiest way to go about reconfiguring your life, but here it proves to be surprisingly effective.

