Trump: System in works to rev U.S. back up

“Every day that we stay out it gets harder to bring it back very quickly,” President Donald Trump said Thursday at the White House, addressing the effect of coronavirus restrictions on the economy. At right is Vice President Mike Pence. More photos at arkansasonline.com/327trump/. (AP/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that federal officials are developing a system to rate counties by risk of virus spread, as he aims to begin easing nationwide guidelines intended to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, at least 79,700 people in the U.S. are known to have been infected with the coronavirus, including more than 1,100 who died -- more cases than China, Italy or any other country has seen so far, according to data Johns Hopkins University released Thursday.

In a letter to the nation's governors, Trump said revised system guidelines are intended to enable state and local leaders to make "decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other measures they have put in place." States and municipalities would still retain authority to set whatever restrictions they deem necessary.

Trump has been trying for days to determine how to contain the economic fallout of the guidelines issued by his administration, as well as local-level leaders, to slow the tide of infections.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"Every day that we stay out, it gets harder to bring it back very quickly," Trump said of the economy during a Thursday news conference.

Last week the administration unveiled a 15-day program advising against large gatherings and calling for many Americans to remain at home. The guidelines, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are voluntary, but many state and local leaders have issued mandatory restrictions in line with, or even tighter than, those issued by the CDC.

The White House was still developing the new guidelines and gathering the data to back them up, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coordinator for coronavirus response, told reporters Thursday.

"What we are trying to do is utilize a very laser-focused approach rather than a generic horizontal approach," she said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awIELzLPyKk ]

Birx acknowledged concerns that people could simply move among areas with different infection risks -- and potentially different restrictions on movement and gathering during the outbreak.

"Part of this will be the need to have highly responsible behavior between counties," she said, saying the administration would provide additional guidance to states next week, once the new plan is finalized.

TRUMP TO VIRGINIA

Also on Thursday, Trump announced that he would visit Norfolk, Va., on Saturday to see off the USNS Comfort, the 1,000-bed naval hospital ship heading to assist New York in responding to the virus.

About 400 of the deaths in the U.S. have occurred in New York, the worst hot spot in the nation with nearly 38,000 cases. Most of those victims were in New York City, where hospitals are getting swamped.

On a conference call with governors Thursday, Trump stressed the need to reopen businesses and to recognize regional differences in the virus's impact.

"We all have to get smart," Trump said on the call, audio of which was obtained by The Associated Press. "We have to open up our country, I'm sorry."

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who has not ordered business closures or limits on social behavior, thanked Trump for recognizing that the virus has affected states differently and "one size does not fit all."

"I appreciate you realizing that," Reeves said.

Meanwhile, Texas joined other states Thursday in imposing quarantines on travelers from the New York area and put similar restrictions on people arriving from nearby New Orleans as the number of cases there surges.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the moves as Texas surpassed 1,400 cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 18 related deaths. Concerns over the virus also forced the Houston school district, the biggest in Texas, to indefinitely suspend meals for low-income families after a worker went into self-isolation over a possible exposure.

Anyone arriving by plane from New Orleans and the New York area -- including New Jersey and Connecticut -- will be required to go into quarantine for 14 days. Governors in Florida and Maryland announced similar restrictions this week pertaining to New York.

New Orleans is also becoming a major center of covid-19 worries, as the number of cases Thursday surpassed 2,300 and deaths climbed to 86.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/327trump/]

Asked about the new Texas order, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said, "I can't say that that is inappropriate."

Abbott said those who don't comply with the quarantine risk jail time, adding that state troopers would be patrolling to ensure that people are staying put.

DIFFERING STANCES

The announcement of the coming national guidelines comes days after Trump said he hoped to "reopen" the country by Easter.

"I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," he said Tuesday during a Fox News virtual town hall meeting. Easter is April 12 -- just over two weeks away.

"Wouldn't it be great to have all of the churches full?" Trump said in a subsequent interview. "You'll have packed churches all over our country."

Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction -- staying home from work and isolating themselves -- the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system.

Scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, have cautioned against artificial timetables. "And you've got to understand that you don't make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline," Fauci told CNN on Wednesday. "So you've got to respond, in what you see happen."

The principal deputy director of the CDC, Anne Schuchat, warned in an interview that relenting on social distancing risks outbreaks in new parts of the country.

"It would be surprising to me, based on what I've seen about how this virus spreads, if it were not going to increase in many other parts of the country," she said in an interview with The Hill. "I would be very reluctant to let up on measures in the nation as a whole. There are probably geographies where the virus hasn't yet arrived in great force but where the health care system needs to be prepared for it."

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Trump developed the Easter date as a goal to give people "hope."

"I think, Easter, the president was giving people a lot of hope and basically telling us it won't last forever, and we'll see what happens over time," she told reporters Thursday.

While the worst outbreaks are concentrated in certain parts of the country, most significantly in New York, experts warn that the highly infectious disease is certain to spread.

Trump said the rollout of additional testing will enable more nuanced recommendations that would allow some lesser-affected parts of the country to regain a sense of normalcy sooner.

"Our expanded testing capabilities will quickly enable us to publish criteria, developed in close coordination with the nation's public-health officials and scientists, to help classify counties with respect to continued risks posed by the virus," Trump said.

Trump, appearing to allude to the forthcoming guidelines, promised that there would be new favorable "statistics" and "facts" coming from the federal government in the next two days.

"Some good statistics are coming out which will make your lives easier," Trump said.

TRUMP PRAISES STAFF

Speaking at a White House coronavirus briefing, Trump offered his administration praise. "It's hard not to be happy with the job we're doing, that I can tell you," he said.

Trump's decision two months ago to restrict all foreign travelers from China, and to quarantine Americans returning from China for two weeks, had a short-lived impact at best, experts say.

"To the degree that it bought us time, we did not take advantage of that time," said Jeffrey Levi, a public-health expert at George Washington University, who said the coronavirus had already spread to other countries when Trump imposed the ban.

Levi said the administration should have begun widespread testing, improved medical surveillance systems, begun preparing hospitals, and ordering emergency production of masks and ventilators "so we wouldn't be in the difficult position we're in today."

Chris Beyrer, a professor of epidemiology and international health at Johns Hopkins University, said the president issued his order too late to make a difference because coronavirus infections were already reported in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Toronto, as well as 26 other countries.

Any gains from the travel ban were lost in "the crucial early days and weeks of spread by our lack of testing, limited contact tracing, and failure to impose rapid travel and movement restrictions where cases were identified to limit clusters," he said.

WORLD CASES CLIMB

The number of infections worldwide has reached a half-million and deaths climbed to nearly 24,000 as of Thursday night, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Around the globe, the death toll rose to about 8,200 in Italy, 4,100 in Spain and nearly 1,700 in France.

In other developments:

• China said it is temporarily barring most foreigners from entering as it tries to curb imported cases. Reports of new infections from inside the country have stopped.

• In the Mideast, Saudi Arabia announced a total lockdown on the capital, Riyadh, and Islam's two holiest cities, Mecca and Medina, in addition to a nationwide curfew. In the United Arab Emirates, authorities announced an overnight weekend lockdown and used drones to tell people to stay home.

• The leaders of the Group of 20 major industrialized nations held a video summit for safety reasons and vowed to work together to confront the crisis but made no specific commitments.

• In Brazil, the country's governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro over his call to reopen schools and businesses.

• In India, where the country's 1.3 billion people were under orders to stay home, families are struggling to get meals.

• South Africa headed into a three-week lockdown starting today. The country is already in recession, with an unemployment rate of 29%.

• Britain announced Thursday that it will give self-employed people grants equal to 80% of their average monthly profits, up to about $3,000 per month.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

So far, more than 122,000 people have recovered for the illness, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Alan Suderman, Colleen Long, David Rising and Emily Schmall of The Associated Press; by Justin Sink and Angelica LaVito of Bloomberg News; by Eli Stokols, Chris Megerian and Noah Bierman of the Los Angeles Times; and by Donald G. McNeil Jr. of The New York Times.

Photo by AP

Health workers acknowledge the applause Thursday from people outside the main gate of the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain. The applause was a show of support for the medical teams dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. (AP/Emilio Morenatti)

Photo by AP

A boy waits with his father Thursday in line to shop in Soweto, South Africa. The country was set to go into a nationwide lockdown today for 21 days. (AP/Themba Hadebe)

Photo by AP

Workers walk through rows of beds Thursday at a temporary 2,000-bed hospital for covid-19 patients set up by the Iranian army in northern Tehran. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)

A Section on 03/27/2020