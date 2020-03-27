VA draws flak over access to outside care

WASHINGTON -- An effort by the Department of Veterans Affairs to prevent some veterans from seeking health care outside its centers drew heavy criticism from lawmakers and a TV news host who suggested the department's bureaucracy could undermine a signature program of President Donald Trump's term.

That program, known as the Mission Act, permits veterans to seek primary care and mental health services outside the department's system if they can prove they must drive at least 30 minutes to a Veterans Affairs facility. The network of private providers and urgent care centers had been slowly expanding this year as those standards took effect.

But concerns arose that at-risk veterans seeking outside care could expose themselves to the coronavirus at strained private health care facilities.

This week, a department official emailed the House and Senate committees on veterans' affairs to say the department "proposes a temporary strategic pause in the Mission Act access standards for 90 days, or until the soonest possible time that routine care may safely resume." The email said that "enforcement of the access standards will resume when routine care resumes."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Reacting to news of the pause, Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host, said late Tuesday on Twitter, "If true, this is a terrible decision by @DeptVetAffairs leadership that will only hurt vets."

"At a moment like this, vets deserve MORE health care options -- not less. @realdonaldtrump needs to stop this," he added.

By Wednesday morning, the White House sought to correct the impression that Robert Wilkie, the veterans secretary, was pausing the Mission Act.

"Secretary Wilkie and the VA team are working to protect those who have worn the uniform against unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus while ensuring VA upholds the president's priorities included in the Mission Act," Devin O'Malley, a spokesman for the White House's coronavirus task force, wrote in an email. "By issuing this guidance, the VA is not stopping or pausing the law, but rather ensuring the best medical interests of America's veterans are met."

At least four veterans have died from the coronavirus, and as of Wednesday, 365 have been sickened.

Christina Mandreucci, a spokeswoman for the department, said that while there would be no "pause," it would review requested referrals for nonemergency care "on a case-by-case basis for immediate clinical need and with regard to the safety of the veteran when being seen in-person, regardless of wait time or drive time eligibility."

Proponents of the law expressed unhappiness.

"I have serious concerns with the VA putting a temporary pause on community care," said Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., chairman of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee. "When the VA cannot provide care to veterans, the VA is required under the Mission Act to send them to the community."

The Mission Act has been strongly supported by Concerned Veterans for America, a group that generally espouses conservative views and has influenced veteran policies under Trump.

"We urge the VA not to proceed with any policy proposal that would limit the ability of veterans to access care in the community if they believe it is the best option for them and capacity is available," said Nate Anderson, the group's executive director.

The two companies that the department has chosen to manage a network of health care providers and urgent care centers for veterans, Optum and TriWest, are introducing services across the country through a phased process, with completion scheduled this summer.

Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., said he was seeking more guidance from Wilkie "about how and why VA made this decision and how veterans will continue to be cared for throughout this crisis, in VA and in the community."

A Section on 03/27/2020