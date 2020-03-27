Water utility prepares to issue bonds when time is right

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners approved a resolution Thursday stating the utility's intent to issue up to $60 million in revenue bonds.

Since the utility is required to give three months' notice to the governing bodies of Little Rock and North Little Rock on any proposed bond issuance, CEO Tad Bohannon said the resolution is just to ensure the utility is prepared in case the market presents the right opportunities.

"That's a decision that we can look at as we get closer to the end of this 90-day period to make that decision," Bohannon said during a special meeting Thursday.

Although he was hesitant to use the word recession, Bohannon said that in the event an economic downturn occurs because of the covid-19 pandemic, the utility could play a role in providing work opportunities in the aftermath.

The earliest the water utility would begin a project with new bond funding would be in July.

The commission unanimously approved the resolution. All commissioners attended Thursday's meeting, which was held by teleconference.

Like the Little Rock Board of Directors and other governing bodies in the city and state, the Central Arkansas Water commissioners plan to begin meeting virtually. Bohannon said the utility plans to have a videoconferencing platform set up by the board's next scheduled meeting in April.

In an effort to stem the spread of the highly contagious covid-19, the utility has closed its lobby in downtown Little Rock, although it continues to operate a drive-thru for customers.

All employees who work the drive-thru wear some form of protective equipment, such as gloves, and disinfect work areas regularly, Bohannon told the board's members.

A portion of the utility's workforce is working remotely. They also will be given a questionnaire about their activities and travel to determine if they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The utility's distribution team is still working in the field, although those employees are no longer clocking in at a centralized location and are isolated to crews of three or four people.

"We can't wash our hands if they're not making the repairs that they need to make," Bohannon said.

