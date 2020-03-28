Panamanian Navy Police navigate near the anchored Zaandam cruise ship, carrying some guests with flu-like symptoms, after it arrived to the bay of Panama City, Friday, March 27, 2020, amid the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus. Health authorities are expected to board the ship to test passengers and decide whether it can cross the Panama Canal. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

4 passengers die on cruise vessel

PANAMA CITY -- Four older passengers have died aboard a cruise ship now anchored off the coast of Panama, and two people aboard the ship have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the cruise line said Friday.

Holland America Line said in a post on its Facebook page that more than 130 people aboard the Zaandam had reported flu-like symptoms.

The ship was receiving medical supplies and medical personnel from another Holland America ship, the Rotterdam, and the company planned to begin transferring healthy passengers to that ship.

"Priority for the first guests to transfer will be given to those on Zaandam with inside staterooms and who are over 70," a statement said. There are 1,243 guests and 586 crew members on board the Zaandam.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The Zaandam departed Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7. The ship was trying to get to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after being denied permission to dock at its original destination of Chile a week ago.

The Rotterdam rendezvoused with the Zaandam on Thursday evening.

North Macedonia now NATO member

BRUSSELS -- North Macedonia on Friday officially became the 30th member of the NATO military alliance.

"North Macedonia is now part of the NATO family, a family of 30 nations and almost 1 billion people. A family based on the certainty that, no matter what challenges we face, we are all stronger and safer together," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Given the impact of the coronavirus around the world, Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski said "we cannot rejoice and mark the event as it should [be marked]. ... But, this is a historic success that after three decades of independence, finally confirms Macedonian security and guarantees our future. Congratulations to all of you! We deserve it!"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the country's membership "will support greater integration, democratic reform, trade, security and stability across the region. North Macedonia's accession also reaffirms to other aspirants that NATO's door remains open to those countries willing and able to make the reforms necessary to meet NATO's high standards, and to accept the responsibilities as well as benefits of membership."

Plane gets tourists stuck in Nepal out

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- A rescue flight arranged by the German government Friday picked up hundreds of tourists who had been stranded in Nepal since the Himalayan nation went on lockdown earlier this week, officials said.

The Qatar Airways charter flight took off with 305 people on board, said Deo Chandra Lal Karna, an official at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport.

Immigration official Sagar Acharya said most of the passengers were German nationals or had some connection to the country.

The airport reopened only for the flight, which did not take any passengers to Nepal.

Nepal, home to the highest mountains and hiking trails, is popular with tourists during the spring season when the weather is favorable for climbing.

Up to 10,000 tourists are believed to be stranded in Nepal since the government ordered a lockdown that halted all flights and road travel to prevent the spread of the virus.

A Section on 03/28/2020