ASU to shut housing on campus April 3

Arkansas State University will close its housing to most students April 3 in response to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said in a message to students Friday.

With the announcement, the state's four largest public universities have all now moved to shut campus housing, albeit with some exceptions.

"Only those who have no alternative -- international students, those whose return would be a health or academic burden, or those who do not have a safe room/board alternative -- should stay on campus," Damphousse said in the message, with students able to petition to remain beyond April 3.

For students leaving campus housing, ASU "will provide a room/board/Flex housing credit to their student account for the upcoming Fall 2020 Semester," Damphousse said.

The credits will be pro-rated, and graduating students will receive refunds, Damphousse said, with the exact amount to "be calculated individually." Campus room and board costs $4,836 per semester, according to the university's website, and the school's semester is set to end May 13.

ASU, like many other schools, was on spring break this week.

Anyone who traveled to an area with a shelter-in-place order or who has been exposed to someone with covid-19 must self-quarantine away from campus, Damphousse said.

"Do not return to campus for any reason. University Housing will work with these students to coordinate a date at a later time to collect their belongings," Damphousse said.

Bill Smith, an ASU spokesman, said Friday that no ASU students on the campus have covid-19.

The state's second-largest university with a total enrollment of 13,891 students last fall, ASU earlier in the spring had 2,909 students in campus housing, according to information provided by Smith. That total decreased as the campus, like others in the state, suspended in-person classes and moved to online-only instruction in response to the covid-19 threat.

Before Friday's announcement, about 1,200 students had said they planned to stay through spring, Smith said, adding that there was no quick way to know how many will petition to remain.

The decision to close housing comes about "to protect the health and well-being of our campus community," Damphousse said, describing how he expects "the tide of coronavirus cases will begin to rise in our region in the next four to six weeks."

The Jonesboro campus is in Craighead County, which as of Friday had four or fewer identified covid-19 cases. State officials have said there is a lag in testing for the illness.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on March 18 announced its housing would close to most on April 3. Arkansas Tech University in Russellville on March 20 made a similar announcement, and the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday said housing on its Conway campus would close Sunday.

The state's largest private institutions, including Harding and John Brown universities, have also closed their housing to most students.

