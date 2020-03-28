AT THE POST

DAY 37 of 57

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $16,227

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,801,317

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,817,544

TODAY'S POST TIME 1 p.m. (Spectators not allowed)

PLENTY OF SPEED

Two multiple Oaklawn stakes winners recorded swift workouts over a fast track Thursday morning.

Amy's Challenge, breezing after the second surface renovation break, covered a half-mile in :47.20 for trainer Mac Robertson, who said he is pointing the daughter of Artie Schiller for the Carousel Stakes for older female sprinters April 25. The time was the fastest of 66 workouts recorded at the distance. Clockers caught Amy's Challenge galloping out 5 furlongs in :59.80 and 6 furlongs in 1:13.20.

Amy's Challenge is a three-time stakes winner at Oaklawn. She won the Dixie Belle as a 3-year-old in 2018, as well as the American Beauty and the Spring Fever last year.

Gray Attempt earned the 5-furlong bullet (1:00.20), the colt's third recorded breeze this month in advance of a comeback race that trainer Jinks Fires of Hot Springs said he hopes will be before the meeting closes on May 2. After finishing ninth in a Jan. 24 allowance race, Fires said Gray Attempt was treated for stomach ulcers. Gray Attempt's internal splits Thursday, according to clockers, were :11.60 for his opening eighth of a mile, :23.60 for a quarter-mile, :36 for 3 furlongs and :48 for a half mile. Gray Attempt galloped out 6 furlongs in 1:13 and 7 furlongs in 1:28.

Gray Attempt was among Oaklawn's leading 3-year-olds last year, winning the Smarty Jones Stakes in his two-turn debut before cutting back to 6 furlongs to claim the Gazebo Stakes.

FINISH LINES

Nominations close today for the Purple Martin Stakes scheduled for April 4. ... Trainer Will VanMeter said that Sekani, Turnstone and The Mary Rose -- all maiden winners this year at Oaklawn -- are candidates for the Rainbow Miss Stakes on April 17. The 6-furlong race is for 3-year-old Arkansas-bred fillies. John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs owns all three horses. ... Wells Bayou, winner of the Grade II Louisiana Derby on March 21 at Fair Grounds, returned to Hot Springs on Wednesday, according to Jorgito Abrego, who oversees trainer Brad Cox's Oaklawn division. Wells Bayou, who galloped approximately 1 1/2 miles after the first surface renovation break Thursday morning, started twice earlier this year at Oaklawn. The Lookin At Lucky colt was a first-level allowance winner Jan. 26 before finishing second in the Grade III Southwest Stakes on Feb. 17. Wells Bayou is a candidate for the Grade I Arkansas Derby on May 2. ... Fight On, who has been based this year in the United Arab Emirates, could return to Oaklawn before the meeting ends, trainer Doug O'Neill said. "If he's doing well and there's something there for him, he might run there," O'Neill said. "He really seemed to enjoy that surface last year, so he could show up." Fight On won the Fifth Season Stakes for older horses last year at Oaklawn. O'Neill already has approximately 10 horses at Oaklawn. ... Wilbo, winner of the King Cotton Stakes for older sprinters in 2018 at Oaklawn is entered in Sunday's eighth race, an allowance optional claimer at 6 furlongs.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/28/2020