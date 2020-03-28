Cherokees offer call lines in state

In this file photo Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. takes his oath of office alongside First Lady January Hoskin. Supreme Court Justice John Garrett officiated the oath.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Cherokee Nation is offering covid-19 hotlines and other resources for its citizens, thousands of whom live in Northwest Arkansas.

A call center for general questions and guidance on the coronavirus received about 350 calls as of Thursday, said Julie Hubbard, spokeswoman for the tribe.

The covid-19 call center is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at (833) 528-0063.

A similar hotline in the Cherokee language is available at (539) 234-4040. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the tribe has about 2,000 people who speak the traditional language.

The tribe also set up a behavioral health hotline for people experiencing anxiety, stress and depression given the uncertainty that lies ahead because of the pandemic, Hoskin said. That hotline is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (918) 316-3492.

Cherokee Nation health centers, which serve tribal members for free, have postponed some appointments.

"They are restricting access to things that are not life-threatening," Hoskin said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hospitals reschedule elective surgeries as necessary.

Pharmacies' drive-thru windows are open, and customers should call before arriving, Hubbard said.

"If tribal citizens have symptoms like cough, fever or other respiratory problems, they should contact their Cherokee Nation health center or primary care physician first and not go to the emergency room unless essential," according to a news release from the nation. "Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. At Cherokee Nation health centers, health employees are also screening patients at the doors to ensure increased safety."

Hubbard said the nation has three positive cases of coronavirus, in Adair County in Oklahoma and neighboring Washington County in Arkansas.

Hoskin said about 7,800 Cherokee Nation members live in Washington, Benton, Madison and Carroll counties in Arkansas, including 3,300 people in Washington County and about 4,260 in Benton County. The tribe has more than 370,000 members.

Hos kin said Cherokee Nation health centers may collect specimens and send them to be tested for covid-19, but they don't have on-site testing capability. Specimens are collected using mouth or nasal swabs.

Cherokee Nation clinics are in a position similar to most health care facilities in regard to supplies, Hoskin said. The centers have received more personal protective equipment, such as masks.

The tribes's hotels and casinos are temporarily closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. About 4,000 employees are still being paid although they are not working, Hoskin said. No one has been laid off, he said.

Hotlines

• Cherokee Nation covid-19 call center available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday: 1-833-528-0063

• Cherokee speaker hotline: 539-234-4040

• Behavioral health hotline available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday: 918-316-3492

Source: Julie Hubbard, Cherokee Nation

