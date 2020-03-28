Marriage Licenses

Amanda Ghoshon, 51, of Jacksonville and John Harris, 43, of North Little Rock.

Brandon Evans, 27, of Sherwood and Ady Lopez, 18, of Little Rock.

Garrett Jones, 24, and Ashtyn Hughes, 23, both of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

20-1106. Dylan Alland v. Renee Alland.

20-1108. Kelly Clemo v. Ronald Eugene.

GRANTED

20-574. Jessica Butkovic v. Glenn Butkovic.

19-4347. Shirley H. Mathews v. Gary Wesley Bush.

Metro on 03/28/2020