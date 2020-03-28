Marriage Licenses
Amanda Ghoshon, 51, of Jacksonville and John Harris, 43, of North Little Rock.
Brandon Evans, 27, of Sherwood and Ady Lopez, 18, of Little Rock.
Garrett Jones, 24, and Ashtyn Hughes, 23, both of Maumelle.
Divorces
FILED
20-1106. Dylan Alland v. Renee Alland.
20-1108. Kelly Clemo v. Ronald Eugene.
GRANTED
20-574. Jessica Butkovic v. Glenn Butkovic.
19-4347. Shirley H. Mathews v. Gary Wesley Bush.
