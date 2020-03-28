Fort Smith schools set meals schedule

FORT SMITH -- Starting Monday, the Fort Smith School District will serve grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches at its 19 elementary schools through April 17.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during regularly scheduled school calendar days, according to a school district news release. This does not include April 10 or April 13.

Meals are free and available to all children between the ages of 1 and 18, the release states. Children must be present to receive meals, but may go to any location to get them, with child nutrition staff members serving meals at the building front entrance. Adults can buy meals, as well, at the cost of $2.50 for breakfast and $4 for lunch.

Students will receive three meals at pickup sites Monday. That includes Monday breakfast and lunch, and Tuesday breakfast. Students will receive two meals at pickup sites after that: lunch for the day of pickup and the next day's breakfast.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The school district encourages people to follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing when picking up meals at these locations. Students will be unable to access lockers, classrooms or other areas of the school.

The elementary school locations include:

• Ballman: 2601 S. Q St.

• Barling: 1400 D St. in Barling.

• Beard: 1600 Cavanaugh Road.

• Bonneville: 2500 S. Waldron Road.

• Carnall: 2524 S. Tulsa St.

• Cavanaugh: 1025 School St.

• Cook: 3517 Brooken Hill Dr.

• Euper Lane: 6601 Euper Lane.

• Fairview: 2400 S. Dallas St.

• Howard: 1301 N. Eighth St.

• Morrison: 3415 Newlon Road.

• Orr: 3609 Phoenix Ave.

• Pike: 4111 Park Ave.

• Spradling: 4949 Spradling Ave.

• Sunnymede: 4201 N. O St.

• Sutton: 5001 Kelley Highway.

• Tilles: 815 N. 16th St.

• Trusty: 3300 Harris Ave.

• Woods: 3201 Massard Road.

A March 24 post on the Fort Smith School District Facebook page states that the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club would continue to provide grab-and-go meals at its four units today and Sunday. Children 18 years and under eat for free, while adults can buy breakfast for $1 and lunch for $2. Sack meals are provided at pickup sites near the front entry.

The schedule is as follows:

• Stephens Boys & Girls Club, 3101 N. Sixth St.

Breakfast: 9-10 a.m.

Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.

• Jeffrey Boys & Girls Club, 4905 N. "O" St.

Breakfast: 9-10 a.m.

Lunch: 12:10 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.

• Goldtrap Boys & Girls Club, 8800 S. Dallas St.

Breakfast: 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Lunch: 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

• Evans Boys & Girls Club, 6015 Boys Club Lane.

Breakfast: 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

State Desk on 03/28/2020