Girlfriend accused of hindering arrest

A couple was arrested on Friday after officers trying to arrest a man were hindered by his girlfriend, according to an Arkansas State Police arrest report.

About 10:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper pulled over a pickup driven by Jody Miller, 29, who was detained because of warrants and placed in the trooper's vehicle, the report said.

A woman, later identified as Krystal Baldwin, 29, pulled up to the vehicle in a four-wheeler and distracted the trooper long enough for Miller to escape into the woods before driving away in his truck, according to the report.

Another trooper saw the truck driven by Baldwin with a male passenger and attempted to stop the vehicle, which pulled up to a residence, the report said.

Baldwin was restrained and was questioned by police about the whereabouts of Miller, to which she said she did not know where he was, according to the report.

U.S. marshals, North Little Rock police K-9 units and state police troopers followed Miller's phone pinging to 6625 Bobby Lane, where Baldwin answered the door and said she did not know if Miller was in the house because she was sleeping, the report said.

Miller was found in the attic of the residence, and both Baldwin and Miller were arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail.

Miller has no bond and is charged with felony theft of property, misdemeanor escape and misdemeanor fleeing police.

Baldwin has no bond and is charged with felony hindering apprehension, misdemeanor obstructing government operations, misdemeanor driving on a suspended driver's license, misdemeanor expired tags, misdemeanor diving without insurance and misdemeanor driving without a seat belt.

Police arrest man in theft of trailer

Little Rock Police arrested a man in the theft of a trailer early Thursday morning after the victim chased him down, according to the report.

Dale Williams, 26, was the driver of a red van that was pursued by the victim of the theft and cornered at 7200 Baseline Road where the trailer was recovered, the report said.

The victim told police the van fled east on Baseline Road, according to the report.

Officers found the vehicle and arrested Williams in front of a residence where other trailers had been recovered just before 1 a.m., the report said.

Williams told police a woman told him he could use her trailer, according to the report.

Williams was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he is no longer on the roster. He has been charged with felony theft of property.

LR man shot in leg, police report says

A Little Rock man was shot in the leg while talking with a neighbor on his porch, according to a Little Rock police report.

Officers responded to 2104 South Pine St. just after 7:15 p.m. in response to a shot spotter activation detecting six gunshots, the report said.

A witness said the 18-year-old victim was sitting on the front porch talking with him when a black sedan drove past and shots were fired out of the rear driver's-side window before leaving the scene north on Pine Street, according to the report.

The victim pushed the witness to the ground as the shots were fired and limped to his residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the left leg, the report said.

The victim's uncle drove him to a children's hospital, according to the report.

Two shell casings were found near the curb and blood drops were found on a front porch, the report said.

Metro on 03/28/2020