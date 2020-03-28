Hoonani trying to find form

In this file photo Jockey Channing Hill guides Hoonani Road across the wire to win the $100,000 Rainbow Stakes. (The Sentinel-Record file photo)

HOT SPRINGS -- The reigning Arkansas-bred champion has twice met his match this season and will face a field deep with contenders in his first 2020 stakes attempt.

Jerry Caroom's Hoonani Road, a 5-year-old son of Jonesboro trained by Wayne Catalano, won his first seven career starts at Oaklawn, all state-bred races including the $100,000 6-furlong Nodouble Breeders' stakes for Arkansas-bred horses 3-years-old and up and the $200,000 1 1/16-mile Arkansas Breeders' Championship stakes last season, but is winless in two attempts this season.

Hoonani Road will attempt to defend his 2019 Nodouble title in the ninth of 10 races today at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Post time is scheduled for 5:09 p.m.

"He's doing all right, but we know we have to get him back on form," Catalano said. "We like him. He's our favorite, as everybody knows. He's doing good. He's doing good. Now we just got to run him."

Oaklawn has barred all but essential employees, horsemen, officials, security and medical personnel, and media members from its racing grounds since March 13 as its part in the global attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Hoonani Road's winning streak at Oaklawn was stopped as the 1-1 favorite with a second-place finish to K J's Nobility in a 6-furlong state-bred allowance Feb. 22. He finished third at 2-5 to Bandit Point and J. E.'s Handmedown, first and second, respectively, in a 6-furlong optional-claiming race March 12.

"He was seven of seven at Oaklawn, but you know, just like all of us, you get a little slower as you get older," Catalano said. "I don't think he's holding anything back."

Bandit Point, K J's Nobility, and Handmedown are set to join Hoonani Road in the Nodouble field of nine.

"It looks like there might be a few good ones in there," Catalano said. "The horse that won that last one, [Bandit Point], is a nice horse. He's got pretty good numbers."

Bandit Point, a 5-year-old son of Indy Squall trained by Robert Cline, has a career record of 4-3-9 in 27 races but has been ridden by apprentice jockey Kelsi Harr to two wins in three starts at Oaklawn this season.

Harr's first career win came on Bandit Point at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn., on June 17, 2018.

"He's my first win, the one I've won the most races on now," Harr said. "He's the big horse, my favorite."

Harr, a 2010 graduate of Hazen, said she began riding horses as a 5-year-old.

K J's Nobility, a 6-year-old son of Primary Suspect, finished third in an open allowance race at Oaklawn on Jan. 26 and won by 2 lengths over Hoonani Road on Feb. 22. His trainer Cecil Borel, older brother of K J's Nobility's regular jockey Calvin Borel, said a handful of factors led him to skip a Nodouble prep on March 12.

Derrell Riggan's Heritage Park, a four-year-old son of Jersey Town trained by Kenny Smith, has won two of two starts in Arkansas-bred races at Oaklawn this season. They were his first two wins in a seven-race career.

Catalano said he expects a competitive race.

"It sure looks like it," he said. "We're starting to breed a better horse in Arkansas. Hoonani Road is a good horse, and last year he was running big numbers, and his numbers said he was faster, but they do catch up, and they're starting to catch up."

Rick Lee's Nodouble Breeders' picks

9 The Nodouble Breeders'. Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred

K J'S NOBILITY**** had to overcome early trouble in a sharp two-length victory in an allowance tune-up, and the six-year-old has been an improved and consistent runner since moved to the barn of trainer Cecil Borel. ROCK CITY ROADHOG may be sitting on a peak effort in the third start of his form cycle, and the six-time winner on a wet track may get his preferred surface. HOONANI ROAD was a multiple stake-winner last season at Oaklawn Park, but the horse-for-course is a two-time beaten favorite at the meeting and may be slowing down a touch.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 K J's Nobility Borel Borel 5-2

1 Rock City Roadhog Vazquez Anderson 12-1

6 Hoonani Road Hill Catalano 3-1

2 Heritage Park Birzer Smith 6-1

5 Bandit Point Harr Cline 5-1

4 J.E.'s Handmedown FDe La Cruz Altamirano 6-1

8 Glacken's Ghost Canchari Robertson 15-1

7 Destiny Way Talamo Deville 6-1

9 Racer Quinonez Fires 30-1

