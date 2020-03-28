IN THEIR WORDS

MARCUS BROWN

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian School

PARENTS Mike and Lori Brown

SIBLINGS Mason Brown

SPORTS YOU PLAY Baseball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Making 3 straight State Championships.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Attending Oklahoma State University and playing baseball for the Cowboys.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Country

FAVORITE FOOD Pancakes

FAVORITE TV SHOW The Office

FAVORITE MOVIE The Avengers

TWITTER HANDLE: @BrownMarcus12

ROLE MODELS My Dad and my Grandparents

INFLUENTIAL COACH Andy Menard (Coach of the Rawlings Arkansas Prospects)

FAVORITE TEACHER Jennifer Campbell. Physics Teacher at Shiloh Christian.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I see myself pursuing a baseball career in the pros in 10 years.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU COVID-19 affected me by taking away a possible storybook ending to my high school career in dogpiling at Baum in May this year.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I will miss all my coaches and underclassmen teammates this year.

