IN THEIR WORDS
MARCUS BROWN
SCHOOL Shiloh Christian School
PARENTS Mike and Lori Brown
SIBLINGS Mason Brown
SPORTS YOU PLAY Baseball
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Making 3 straight State Championships.
PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Attending Oklahoma State University and playing baseball for the Cowboys.
FAVORITE PLAYLIST Country
FAVORITE FOOD Pancakes
FAVORITE TV SHOW The Office
FAVORITE MOVIE The Avengers
TWITTER HANDLE: @BrownMarcus12
ROLE MODELS My Dad and my Grandparents
INFLUENTIAL COACH Andy Menard (Coach of the Rawlings Arkansas Prospects)
FAVORITE TEACHER Jennifer Campbell. Physics Teacher at Shiloh Christian.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I see myself pursuing a baseball career in the pros in 10 years.
IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU COVID-19 affected me by taking away a possible storybook ending to my high school career in dogpiling at Baum in May this year.
WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I will miss all my coaches and underclassmen teammates this year.
In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.
Sports on 03/28/2020
Print Headline: IN THEIR WORDS