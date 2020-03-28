LA County Health Dept. ends Santa Anita's racing

Horses run in front of empty stands at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., earlier this month. Track officials canceled live racing Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic after instructions from the Los Angeles County Health Department. (AP/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES -- Santa Anita canceled live racing Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic after instructions from the Los Angeles County Health Department.

The track in Arcadia, Calif., was preparing to stage eight races when the cancellation was announced about 30 minutes before the first race. It's not immediately known when racing will be allowed to resume.

"We're in talks with the health department to see what we can do to continue racing," Aidan Butler, acting executive director of California racing operations for The Stronach Group, told The Associated Press by phone.

The Stronach Group owns Santa Anita, where the deaths of horses over the last year have caused controversy and led to sweeping reforms involving medication and safety.

The Santa Anita Derby scheduled for April 4 has been postponed. The race is the West Coast's major prep for the Kentucky Derby, which itself has been pushed back from May 2 to Sept. 5.

The California Horse Racing Board told the track it must operate under the sanction of local health authorities. Gov. Gavin Newsom had already issued a statewide stay-at-home order, resulting in businesses shutting down or dramatically scaling back to protect against the spread of the virus.

Santa Anita said there are no known cases of the coronavirus at the track, where 750 stable workers live and work to take care of over 1,700 horses on the grounds.

The track has been closed to the public, with only essential personnel allowed, since March 12.

The stoppage of live racing doesn't affect training hours, which will continue, Butler said.

"Allowing us to train without racing doesn't make a lot of sense," he told AP, "but we're working with the health department to make sure everyone is comfortable with our protocols."

Acknowledging that health department officials are busy coping with the pandemic, Butler said, "I commend the health department for giving racing time. They really seem to care about the impact of what's going on [at the track]."

FLORIDA DERBY

Longshots scratched

Tiz the Law is the 6-5 morning-line favorite for today's Florida Derby. The race was drawn Wednesday to be a field of 12 in the $750,000, nine-furlong run over Gulfstream's dirt, but relative long shots Soros and Ajaaweed have since been scratched.

The Florida Derby winner will surely pick up enough standings points to clinch a spot in the Kentucky Derby, and the runner-up likely will as well. And even though the Triple Crown season has been delayed -- the Kentucky Derby has been moved from May to September -- the rules still apply, meaning if there is a Run for the Roses the points system for qualifying will still be utilized.

"In uncertain times like this, we felt like we need to go ahead and take what's right in front of us now as opposed to possibly waiting around for something else," said trainer Todd Pletcher, who has two entries for the Florida Derby in Gouverneur Morris and Candy Tycoon.

