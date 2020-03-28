LR man shot, injured by unidentified assailant

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A Little Rock man was shot and injured Saturday morning, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The 21-year-old victim was seen by witnesses at just after 2 a.m. Saturday. The police report said an unidentified person was running from behind the victim in the driveway at the 7600 block of Eagle Drive.
The victim was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in stable condition, according to the report.
Little Rock police are investigating.
