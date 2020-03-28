New coronavirus screening site to open Monday

FAYETTEVILLE -- Community Clinic will open a fifth covid-19 screening site Monday, and one of its current sites will move, according to a news release.

The new site is at Community Clinic Springdale Medical and Pediatrics, 614 E. Emma Ave., Suite 300, and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Prairie Grove Elementary school based health center will move to the Community Clinic in Fayetteville. Community Clinic is also providing coronavirus screening at clinics in Siloam Springs, Rogers and Springdale.

"The five acute care sites will be offering screening and testing for respiratory illnesses like flu, strep throat and covid-19," according to the news release. "Patients experiencing fever, cough, and shortness of breath are highly recommended to call to make an appointment or walk up to one of these acute care sites for evaluation. Community Clinic will continue to offer covid-19 testing based on current [Centers for Disease Control] screening and testing guidelines in conjunction with other regional health providers in Northwest Arkansas."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » nwaonline.com/coronavirus]

Community Clinic screened about 580 people as of Thursday, Abbie Luzius, community development manager for Community Clinic, said. Of those, 140 were tested for the virus. Community Clinic sends specimen to Quest Diagnostics, a commercial lab, to be tested.

Washington Regional Medical System had 960 visits to its coronavirus screening clinic in Fayetteville from March 16 to Thursday, according to Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman. Its hotline received 6,575 calls in the same time period.

Mercy Health System requires people to call ahead before arriving at its drive-through evaluation site in Rogers. Mercy will swab the inside of all patients' noses and send specimens to be tested for covid-19, said Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman for Mercy.

Mercy had received 1,260 calls by the end of the day Thursday, Cook said. About 280 people had been come to Mercy's clinic to be tested by Friday.

Covid-19 screening sites Screening sites in Northwest Arkansas are not testing onsite for the virus but are collecting specimens from people who meet federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be tested and sending the specimens to be tested, generally to the Arkansas Department of Health and to commercial labs. Specimens are collected via mouth and nasal swabs. Coronavirus screening is available at the following: • UAMS digital screening: www.uamshealth.com/healthnow • Washington Regional hotline: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, (479) 463-2055 • Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville • Arkansas Children’s Hospital hotline for child health: 1-800-743-3616 • Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site: 2090 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers. Patients must call (479) 717-7585 ahead to be screened. • Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical: 500 S. Mount Olive St. No. 200 in Siloam Springs. 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. • Community Clinic Rogers Medical: 1233 W. Poplar St. in Rogers. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. • Elmdale Elementary School Based Health Center: 420 N. West End, Suite B in Springdale. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Community Clinic Fayetteville Medical: 162 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. Suite 13-14 in Fayetteville. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Community Clinic Springdale Medical and Pediatrics: 614 E. Emma Ave Suite 300 in Springdale. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine South: 2523 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • MedExpress Urgent Care: 1160 S. 40th St. in Springdale. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Patients must call (479) 750-2971 to make an appointment.

NW News on 03/28/2020