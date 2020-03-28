Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Cowboys sign K to 3-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys are going to let two proven kickers go at it in the offseason for a change. The Cowboys and kicker Greg Zuerlein agreed Friday on a $7.5 million, three-year contract, with $2.3 million guaranteed. The deal with Zuerlein comes just a few days after the Cowboys re-signed Kai Forbath, who made all 10 kicks last season after replacing the shaky Brett Maher. "Greg the Leg" had issues similar to Maher in the last of eight seasons with the Rams in 2019. The 32-year-old's accuracy has tailed off in the two seasons since connecting on a career-best 38 field goals in 40 tries in 2017, when Los Angeles reached the Super Bowl.

Former Texas lineman dies

Terry Tausch, an All-American offensive lineman at Texas and eight-year NFL veteran who played for the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 61. The Longhorns announced that Tausch passed away Wednesday night at his home in Plano, Texas. His older brother, Gary Tausch, told San Antonio TV station KENS that the death was "sudden." He did not cite a cause. Tausch was a second-round draft pick by the Vikings in 1982, playing seven seasons for them. He was their starting right guard for five years, until joining the 49ers in 1989 in what was his final NFL season. It ended with a Super Bowl ring.

AUTO RACING

Johnson to try IndyCar

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has joined the field for IndyCar's inaugural online race as he contemplates driving in that series following his retirement from full-time stock car racing. IndyCar has followed NASCAR, IMSA and Formula One in setting up a virtual racing series to give fans content during the coronavirus pandemic that brought sports to a halt. IndyCar's first race is today and Johnson is the 26th driver to enter. He announced his intentions Friday on social media, but it had been widely expected as Johnson has made no secret of his desire to try other series in 2021 when he is done with NASCAR's 38-race grind. Johnson had his at-home simulator set for IndyCar and sports car racing to work on his skills even before the pandemic. Johnson raced in NASCAR's inaugural iRacing event and was a bit of a laughingstock as his No. 48 Chevrolet was involved in several virtual crashes. When the race ended, with a 31st-place finish, he noted he clearly needs improvement.

BASKETBALL

UK's Juzang enters transfer portal

Kentucky reserve guard Johnny Juzang will enter the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-6 freshman from Los Angeles can transfer to another school without restrictions per NCAA rules. Juzang played well down the stretch for No. 8 Kentucky (25-6). He made 10 of his final 20 three-point shots to finish the season shooting 33% from beyond the arc and 38% overall. He scored a total of 82 points and pulled down 54 rebounds in 28 games.

Hunter, star of '63 team, dies

Les Hunter, a star on Loyola Chicago's barrier-breaking 1963 NCAA championship team, died Friday. He was 77. The university announced Hunter's death, saying he battled cancer. Hunter helped Loyola -- with four black starters -- break down racial barriers and capture what remains the only NCAA Division I championship for an Illinois school by beating Cincinnati. The 6-foot-7 center from Nashville, Tenn., averaged 17 points and 11.4 rebounds as a junior that season and followed that up by turning in 21.4 and 15.3 as a senior. In an era when freshman did not play with the upperclassmen, Hunter had 1,472 points in three seasons and 1,017 rebounds -- second on the school's career list.

HOCKEY

Zegras signs 3-year contract

Trevor Zegras is in hockey limbo like everyone else, but he is hoping that signing with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday will serve as motivation until he can get back on the ice. "It is almost bittersweet because there is nothing I can do right now," said Zegras during a conference call after inking a three-year deal, "but it will keep me excited for quite some time." Zegras was the ninth overall pick in last year's NHL draft. He said during the Ducks' developmental camp last summer that he intended to play college hockey for one season before signing a professional contract. The center had 11 goals and 25 assists in 33 games as a freshman at Boston University. He was tied for second among NCAA freshmen in assists and tied for third in points (36) and points per game (1.09).

