Telescope protests end amid pandemic

HONOLULU -- Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Hawaii's Big Island have pulled out of their camp due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The move came after more than eight months of nonviolent protests at the base of the Mauna Kea Access Road, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Construction of one of the world's largest telescopes on Hawaii's tallest mountain, Mauna Kea, has been stalled by project opponents who say the telescope will desecrate land considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians.

The large tents erected last year as a warehouse, kitchen and instructional area were removed and protest supporters were asked to leave, protest leader Andre Perez said Wednesday.

Protesters posted videos on social media saying medical professionals advised them to reduce travel and "stay in our bubbles and remain home" until the coronavirus threat passes.

Protesters successfully blocked the access road for more than five months. Law enforcement officials arrested 39 protesters on July 17 for obstructing the road during nonviolent demonstrations but never made another attempt to clear the road.

Oklahoma bans abortions during crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Abortions will be prohibited in Oklahoma under the state's ban on elective surgeries during the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday.

Stitt amended his executive order to specifically prohibit abortions unless necessary to prevent health risks to the mother. The ban would apply through April 7, although it could be extended.

The governor issued an executive order Tuesday suspending all elective surgeries and minor medical procedures for 14 days to preserve dwindling supplies of protective equipment such as gloves, masks and face shields.

Abortion-rights groups immediately denounced Stitt's proposal.

"Oklahoma is the latest in a dangerous and alarming trend of state governments' abusing emergency powers to attempt to ban abortion care," said Nancy Northrup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, a New York-based abortion-rights group that has successfully sued Oklahoma several times over restrictions on abortion.

"The Center for Reproductive Rights is working with clinics in Oklahoma to assess the state's orders and will pursue every legal avenue to keep abortion available in the state."

Governors in Texas and Ohio have imposed similar abortion bans, leading to a federal lawsuit in the Lone Star State.

Oklahoma has had 322 confirmed cases of coronavirus, although health officials say the actual number of infected persons is likely much higher. At least eight people have died, and more than 100 have been hospitalized.

Texas suit: Auctioneer price gouging

HOUSTON -- The state of Texas has sued a Houston auctioneer after halting an auction of 750,000 medical-grade and N95 face masks, alleging price gouging in the sale of the masks commonly used by health professionals who are on the front lines battling against the new coronavirus.

The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Texas attorney general's office alleges that a Tuesday auction by Auctions Unlimited had bidding on N95 respirator masks reaching as high as $180 for a package of 16 masks. Amazon sold a set of 100 for $4.21 in late January. The lawsuit seeks an injunction against the auctions and civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation.

It was unclear how many bids were taken on the masks, but Auctions Unlimited owner Tim Worstell denied price gouging. He said the state's halt to the auction left him caught in the middle with 750,000 masks in his warehouse in a legal limbo.

"The bidders, not Auctions Unlimited, decide the price. We did not, or attempt [to], collect a single penny from the auction as alleged. In fact we stated in the auction that no sales would be final until approved by the attorney general's office," he said.

The winning bids on the lots Tuesday varied, but all went above retail value.

Judge rejects appeal in al-Qaida case

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A judge again rejected a request from a northern Virginia man who sought to overturn his life sentence for joining al-Qaida and plotting to assassinate then-President George W. Bush.

Ahmed Omar Abu Ali was convicted in 2005. He filed a motion last year seeking a new sentence, arguing that the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi shows Saudi Arabia lies about the brutality of its security forces.

Key evidence against Abu Ali came from a confession he gave in Saudi custody that he said was tortured out of him by Saudi Arabia's internal security agency. Saudi agents testified under assumed names at Abu Ali's trial, denying any torture.

In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston in Alexandria rejected Abu Ali's request. Alston said the truthfulness of the Saudi agents was an issue that was contested vigorously at Abu Ali's 2005 trial, and that the Khashoggi killing does not give Abu Ali an opportunity to re-litigate the issue.

