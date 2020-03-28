100 years ago

March 28, 1920

• The body of John Maloy, a laborer, who died at a local hospital November 9, 1914, is still held at the parlors of Healey & Roth, perfectly mummified. Maloy died of typhoid fever and efforts to locate his relatives immediately after his death proved futile. Since then, the body has been held at the parlors. The body is in a perfect state of preservation and has turned to a tan color. The body is viewed by hundreds of persons each week and has been advertised in various publications in other states.

50 years ago

March 28, 1970

• Several deputy sheriffs met 10 teen-aged boys and girls carrying six full kegs of beer at the entrance to Spring Hill, a park near the Rixey community northeast of North Little Rock, as the youths were leaving after a party at 3 a.m. Friday, Sheriff Monroe Love said. Love said deputies confiscated the beer, which was in a station wagon. The youths had two empty kegs with them, Love said. A keg holds 15½ gallons of beer, he said.

25 years ago

March 28, 1995

• Unable to meet racial balance guidelines in most of its area or attendance-zone schools, the Little Rock School District wants to change the rules. District officials notified parties in the 12-year Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit late last week that they want to redefine "racial balance." They say each school should reflect the racial makeup of the public school students living in its attendance zone, rather than the single standard set out in the district's desegregation plan. Over time, the proposal could lead to reduced busing costs in the district, and more parental involvement as more and more students attend schools closer to their homes, Dr. Russ Mayo, associate superintendent for desegregation, said Monday.

10 years ago

March 28, 2010

• Deonte Miller said spending his Saturday morning bagging and boxing vegetables at the Arkansas Rice Depot's distribution center was his way to tell those who are hungry that he cares. "It shows that somebody really loves you. They are thinking about you," Miller, 15, said. "You know how a person takes the lowest job to serve [someone], it's extending your love to someone else." Miller of North Little Rock was toiling away with nearly 100 others who were labeling cans and using plastic cups to scoop up the more than 38,000 pounds of dried peas into gallon bags at the center. Groups of volunteers from organizations including churches, schools and a few airmen stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville helped package the food that will soon end up in the hands of people in need.

