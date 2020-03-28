A man was found dead Friday morning inside a house in a neighborhood northwest of Interstates 30 and 530 in Little Rock, police said.
Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said investigators spoke with a woman around 8:30 a.m. who said someone had shot at her. She was not injured.
Officers then went to a house nearby at 2924 S. Gaines St. and found the victim inside with at least one gunshot wound, Barnes said. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
At least one other person was in the house at the time officers arrived, police said.
The dead man's identity was not immediately released.
Metro on 03/28/2020
Print Headline: Police answering call find man dead