Police ID man, 31, found fatally shot in Little Rock home

It is the city's ninth slaying of the year.

Police on Saturday named the victim of a fatal shooting Friday morning in Little Rock and announced a person of interest in the case has been arrested.

An officer patrolling the area of South Gaines Street at about 8:30 a.m. Friday was stopped by a woman who said somebody shot at her, according to a news release by Little Rock police. The woman pointed out a house at 2924 S. Gaines St., where she said the shooting took place, the release states.

Police said a person who left the house asked for help for a man who had been shot inside the home. Officers who entered the residence found 31-year-old Jeremy Bonds dead inside.

A resident of the home, 41-year-old Keith Farr Jr., later surrendered to police at the 12th Street police station and admitted he had a gun, according to a police report.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Farr claimed self defense in reference to Bonds’ death.

Farr was booked into Pulaski County jail and remained listed in the facility’s online roster Saturday morning. He faces one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Police said Bonds’ body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. An investigation into the shooting and self-defense claim is ongoing, according to authorities.