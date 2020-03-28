Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK K J's Nobility in the ninth

BEST BET Choctaw Charlie in the fourth

LONG SHOT Heros Reward in the first

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 124-341 (36.4%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

HEROS REWARD** made a strong middle-move in a deceptive sixth-place route finish, and he has worked smartly subsequently and should be rallying behind an honest pace. VAYA CON DIOS contested a fast pace in a second-place finish at his level, and he drew a favorable post for a sprinter with speed. JOHNNY TIZNOW battled for the lead when finishing second behind a post-time favorite in his career debut, and he should benefit from the experience.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Heros Reward Cohen Catalano 8-1

8 Vaya Con Dios Mojica Diodoro 7-2

4 Johnny Tiznow Felix Mason 5-1

5 Bobby Axelrod Vazquez Miller 7-2

1 Cold Smoke Talamo Cox 3-1

7 Litany Hill Hartman 10-1

6 Time Heist Elliott Holthus 6-1

3 Denver City Bailey Hartman 12-1

2 Purse $17,700, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

MICA BAY** had to overcome a difficult post in a third-place route finish, and the improving gelding is dropping in class for top connections. STARRING JOHN WAIN crossed the wire less than a length behind the top selection, despite some trouble into the first turn, and he is having blinkers removed. COWORKER battled for the lead throughout in a clear second-place finish, and he appears sharp enough to handle a jump in price.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Mica Bay Baze Asmussen 5-2

9 Starring John Wain Garcia Hollendorfer 3-1

6 Coworker Elliott Hartman 8-1

3 Majors Vindication Vazquez Fires 6-1

1 Bookie's Blues Eramia Broberg 7-2

1a Cowboys Dream Quinonez Broberg 7-2

7 Knowyouroptions WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 10-1

2 Dealin' Stelen Cannon Zito 12-1

8 Chapel Barn FDe La Cruz Steele 15-1

5 It's Bellamy Time Harr Roberts 20-1

3 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, claiming $30,000

CARPE VICTORIAM** won his last two sprint races as a juvenile, and he is dropping in class following two useful turf-sprint races at Fair Grounds. SCORING was pressured through fast fractions in a determined conditioned-claiming victory, and he is a repeat candidate if able to hold form for new and winning connections. MY BOY LOLLIPOP followed a clear wet-track debut win at Fair Grounds with a second-place finish at Oaklawn, and high percentage trainer Brad Cox has him spotted to contend.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Carpe Victoriam Cohen Amoss 6-1

7 Scoring Vazquez Villafranco 5-2

3 My Boy Lollipop Talamo Cox 3-1

5 Benny Chang Elliott Miller 7-2

6 Close Encounter Quinonez Von Hemel 8-1

2 Majestic John's Bridgmohan Amoss 5-1

4 Fast Verdict Mojica Deville 12-1

4 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

CHOCTAW CHARLIE*** showed early speed in a clear second-place debut finish, which came on a day that was very kind to late-runners. Furthermore, she has trained sharply up to her second race. TOO PRETTY pressed a fast route pace in a vastly improving runner-up finish, and she drew a favorable post. LOVELY LOU has finished in the money in all three of her races at the meeting, and the pace should be fast enough to set up her late charge.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Choctaw Charlie Talamo Prather 5-2

14 Too Pretty Thompson Peitz 3-1

13 Lovely Lou Lara Matthews 9-2

8 Daigle Felix McKellar 5-1

7 Moonshine Miss Mojica Robertson 9-2

5 Presley Quinonez House 12-1

11 Furzy Garcia VanMeter 8-1

10 Lady Mondoro Johnson Hartlage 10-1

9 Miss Casey Beth Harr Dixon 8-1

3 Aunt Sunshine Cohen Deville 12-1

2 Lori's Eyes FDe La Cruz Martin 10-1

12 Dat Girl Birzer Hornsby 15-1

4 Marquee Cowboy WDe La Cruz Roberts 30-1

6 Guest in My Heart Roman Hughes 30-1

5 Purse $17,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

WICKETS WAY** had his three-race winning streak snapped when catching a strong starter allowance field and also being compromised by falling behind in a slow-paced race. OMENS OF CHANGE lost a clear lead in a second-place finish at today's claiming price, and notice the winner won a race at a higher class level Thursday. STUART HALL was a clear winner when last dropped into a similar claiming race at Churchill.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Wickets Way Vazquez Richard 7-2

7 Omen of Change Eramia Hartman 6-1

10 Stuart Hall Cohen Asmussen 3-1

3 Millwood Cannon Hawley 9-2

1 Satellite Mojica Diodoro 8-1

11 Shakedown WDe La Cruz Puhl 10-1

14 Titochip Bridgmohan Barkley 8-1

4 Hyndford FDe La Cruz Garcia 15-1

9 Switheral Felix Haran 15-1

13 Travel West WDe La Cruz Jansen 10-1

12 Honor Mission Talamo Deville 15-1

2 Kentucky Allstar Roberts Matthews 20-1

5 Cool Catamine Wales Martin 20-1

8 High Risk Strategy Bridgmohan Barkley 20-1

6 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HEADLAND** won all four of her races at the 2019 Oaklawn meeting, and she was beaten less than a length in her return from a five-month freshening. CALIENTE CANDY had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when beaten only one length, and she is strictly the one to fear inside the final furlong. HEAVENS WHISPER dominated lesser by four-widening lengths over a wet track March 15, and she keeps top rider Joe Talamo.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Headland Baze Hobby 3-1

7 Caliente Candy Quinonez Von Hemel 7-2

5 Heavens Whisper Talamo Holthus 4-1

1 Shes Our Fastest Vazquez Gelner 8-1

4 Ready to Runaway Canchari Robertson 6-1

8 Lady of Luxury Thompson Jones 6-1

3 On Deck Eramia Pish 6-1

2 Sterling Miss FDe La Cruz Garcia 10-1

7 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

ROCKO'S WHEEL** circled rivals on the second turn on his way to a clear victory against $12,500 rivals, and he has the class to move up and repeat. DANGERFIELD finished second in a strong effort at this same level, and he drew an improved post and keeps a hot rider. CARLOS SIXES has shown speed and determination in consecutive victories, including a wet-track score Feb. 20.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Rocko's Wheel FDe La Cruz D'Amato 5-1

3 Dangerfield Garcia Hollendorfer 4-1

6 Carlos Sixes Eramia Broberg 3-1

4 Slick Silver Rocco Venden Berg 7-2

9 Freedom Hill Mojica Diodoro 9-2

5 Chicory Blue Birzer Petalino 12-1

8 Dapper Jack Felix Puhl 15-1

7 Ghostly Who Cohen Diodoro 12-1

1 Italian Charm Canchari Cox 15-1

8 Purse $62,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, allowance

MAGIC DANCE*** has not raced since August, but the stake winning filly won two of three races as a juvenile, and she sports strong works leading up to her three-year-old debut. COMICAL was Grade I placed as a juvenile at Santa Anita, and she returns to her home base after an even effort at Tampa while making her first start in 2020. GETRIDOFWHATAILESU rallied to second in a useful allowance tune-up, and what she lacks in class and she may have in fitness over the top two.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Magic Dance Garcia Asmussen 5-2

1 Comical Baze Asmussen 3-1

4 Getridofwhatailesu Talamo Cox 3-1

3 Ready Orb Not Cohen Diodoro 9-2

5 Goodbye Earl Elliott Vance 10-1

7 First Alternate WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 10-1

2 Profound Legacy Roberts Puhich 10-1

6 Eva's Candy Quinonez Hall 20-1

10 Purse $19,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

SCRUTINIZER*** is taking a slight drop in class following a two-length victory, and he has won four of his past five races. DRC ALL INCLUSIVE finished second behind the top selection just two races back, and the consistent finisher will move up on a wet track. MIDNIGHT LAS VEGAS recorded a five-race winning streak in 2019, and the front-runner appears to be rounding into form. He is another who excels on wet footing.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Scrutinizer WDe La Cruz Martin 7-2

8 Drc All Inclusive Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

4 Midnight Las Vegas FDe La Cruz Cox 6-1

7 Bajan Cash Elliott Caldwell 8-1

11 Chief of Staff Thompson Mason 9-2

2 Big League Talamo Richard 8-1

5 Tale of Fame Eramia Garcia 8-1

3 Roaring Rule Cohen Diodoro 8-1

9 Ender Quinonez Loy 12-1

1 Big Sport Baze Ortiz 15-1

6 Kapellmeister Roberts Puhich 15-1

13 Calandave Canchari Litfin 12-1

12 Air Power Cannon Frazee 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race offers a daily double, and I like HEROS REWARD and VAYA CON DIOS. The second race appears a two-horse race between MICA BAY and STARRING JOHN WAIN. The seventh race begins a Pick-4 and it is a contentious race and spreading out is recommended. The eighth race is another good race and at least three fillies need to be on a ticket. The ninth race has a single for me in K J'S NOBILITY. The 10th drew a large field and I believe my top three selections provide a big chance to have the winner.

