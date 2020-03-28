Second arrest made in College Station slaying

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office has made a second arrest and identified the victim in Thursday night’s fatal shooting at College Station.

Steve Cokley III, 19, was arrested Saturday and charged with felony attempted capital murder and felony aggravated assault in the shooting death of Corenthia Davie, 32, of Little Rock. Cokley’s bail was set at $1 million.

Cokley is the second person arrested in the case. Derek Parks, 18, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

Davie was shot and killed at College Station Community Park near Southern Street off of Frazier Pike at about 6 p.m. Thursday.