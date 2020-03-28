Stocks log losses as week's gains hold

In this image provided by Jay Woods, Woods, a Designated Market Maker with IMC and NYSE Floor Governor, who normally works on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor, works in his home office in Basking Ridge, N.J., Thursday, March 26, 2020. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Friday, March 27, as the market gives back some of the gains it piled up over the past three days. (Shannon Woods/Courtesy Jay Woods via AP)

Wall Street closed lower Friday but still notched big gains for the week as investors held out hope that a $2 trillion rescue package will cushion businesses and households from the economic devastation being caused by the coronavirus.

The latest bout of selling left the S&P 500 down 88.60 points, or 3.4%, to 2,541.47, but it still climbed 10.3% for the week, its biggest gain since March 2009. That follows two weeks of relentless selling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 915.39 points, or 4.1%, to 21,636.78. Its 12.8% weekly gain was its biggest since 1938, thanks largely to Boeing, which climbed 70.5% this week.

The Nasdaq lost 295.16 points, or 3.8%, to 7,502.38. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 48.33 points, or 4.1%, to 1,131.99.

Stocks had soared over the previous three days as the relief bill moved closer to becoming law. It passed the House on Friday afternoon and President Donald Trump signed it later in the day. The bill includes direct payments to households, aid to hard-hit industries like airlines and support for small businesses. Despite the help, analysts expect markets to remain turbulent until the outbreak begins to wane.

Even after the rally this week, the market is still down 25% from the peak it reached a month ago. The outbreak has forced widespread shutdowns that have ground much of the U.S. economy to a halt. This week, more than 3 million people filed for unemployment benefits, shattering previous records. It's the first of what is sure to be many grim signs of the toll the virus is taking on the economy.

"The key at this point is getting a handle on the spread of the virus so that then we can start to think about what [economic] growth looks like for the remainder of the year," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.

The push to deliver financial relief is taking on more urgency as the outbreak continues to widen. The number of cases in the U.S. has now surpassed those in China and Italy, climbing to more than 86,000 known cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide total has topped 550,000, and the death toll has climbed to more than 25,000, while more than 127,000 have recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Investors have yet to get a clear picture of exactly how badly the crisis has hurt corporate profits, the ultimate driver of stock prices. Very few companies have dared to issue forecasts capturing the damage, though traders are girding for discouraging results in the next few weeks as earnings reporting season begins. Many companies have simply withdrawn their profit forecasts altogether.

At the start of this year, analysts expected S&P 500 companies' earnings would grow 4.4% in the January-March quarter. They now expect earnings will be down 4.1%, according to FactSet.

Earnings for airlines, which have been hit by lost bookings as businesses and individuals canceled travel plans to minimize their risk of contracting the virus, are expected to be catastrophically bad.

Even the current forecasts may not yet reflect the size of the potential earnings declines this year, with only 15% of analysts having adjusted their estimates within the past couple of weeks, according to a report by Credit Suisse.

The price of crude oil slid 4.8% to close at $21.51 a barrel. Goldman Sachs has forecast that it will fall well below $20 a barrel in the next two months because storage will be filled to the brim and wells will have to be shut in.

That's sure to cause even more trouble for energy companies, which are lagging far behind the rest of the market. The price of oil has plunged recently, partly because of a price war that broke out early this month between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The energy sector of the S&P 500 has lost half its value this year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell late Thursday to 0.68% from 0.81%. Lower yields reflect dimmer expectations for economic growth and greater demand for low-risk assets.

The overall downturn in the markets in recent weeks is creating good opportunities for investors to buy into sectors of the market that will be "prevalent" for the next decade, including e-commerce and technology companies that focus on things like gene therapies, said Solita Marcelli, deputy chief investment officer, Americas, at UBS Global Wealth Management.

