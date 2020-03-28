Suit says state can't limit LRSD actions

The Arkansas Board of Education has no authority to restrict the Little Rock School District's ability to choose a new superintendent or return to collective bargaining with the teachers union, a lawsuit filed Friday claims.

State regulators' power over the district expired in January after the state board in December unanimously approved returning supervisory authority to a yet-to-be elected school board, the 13-page petition filed by a district parent, a teacher and a former school board member states.

The three are asking Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mary McGowan to bar state Education Secretary Johnny Key and the seven-member state board from limiting the school district's authority to change superintendents, recognize the teachers union and file lawsuits.

Represented by attorney Matt Campbell, parent Heather Speyer-Rainbolt, former school board member Jim Ross, and Marshall Slayden, a Hall High School teacher, also want the judge to declare the restrictions illegal. They have asked the judge for an "immediate" hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Campbell said preparations for the lawsuit have been in the works for about a month, and that the plaintiffs want to get the case resolved well ahead of the November elections when the new school board is chosen.

The Department of Education denounced the suit in a released statement.

"Upon our initial review, we believe the lawsuit filed today is without merit and is based on flawed arguments," the agency stated. "We will consult with the governor's office and the attorney general's office to develop an appropriate response."

In December, the Board of Education unanimously approved returning supervisory authority of the 23,000-student system to a locally elected school board but with conditions: As long as the district is classified as needing Level 5/intensive support in the state's school accountability system; the school board cannot fire the superintendent, recognize any labor unions or file any lawsuits without the state board's permission.

The board took over the district in January 2015, citing chronically low test scores in six academically distressed schools, out of the district's 48 schools. The elected school board was replaced by Key.

The Board of Education's authority over the school district is limited to five years under Arkansas Code 6-15-2917 of the Arkansas Educational Support and Accountability Act, the lawsuit states. During that five-year span, the board can "annex, consolidate or reconstitute" a school district, but after that time runs out so does the board's power to impose any further restrictions on the school system, according to the lawsuit.

Otherwise, statutes 6-15-2917 and 6-13-620 require districts to have a superintendent "answerable only to the local school board, with full power to engage in collective bargaining and litigate in court."

The Education Board members are Dianne Zook, Susan Chambers, Charisse Dean, R. Brett Williamson, O. Fitzgerald Hill, Ouida Newton, Sarah Moore and Kathy McFetridge.

Metro on 03/28/2020