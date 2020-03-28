A Little Rock man was arrested Friday morning in the overnight death of a man at College Station Community Park, according to a report from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.
Derek Parks, 18, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. at a Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 7224 Alcoa Road by a sheriff's investigator. He has been charged with murder.
Officers responded to the park on Frazier Pike about 6 p.m. Thursday and found the victim, a 32-year-old man. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, according to a police spokesman.
The sheriff's office has not released the victim's name.
Parks was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Friday night. No bail was set.
Metro on 03/28/2020
Print Headline: Suspect arrested in slaying at park
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.