Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Suspect arrested in slaying at park

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:58 a.m.

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday morning in the overnight death of a man at College Station Community Park, according to a report from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Derek Parks, 18, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. at a Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 7224 Alcoa Road by a sheriff's investigator. He has been charged with murder.

Officers responded to the park on Frazier Pike about 6 p.m. Thursday and found the victim, a 32-year-old man. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, according to a police spokesman.

The sheriff's office has not released the victim's name.

Parks was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Friday night. No bail was set.

Metro on 03/28/2020

Print Headline: Suspect arrested in slaying at park

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT