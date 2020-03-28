Suspect arrested in slaying at park

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday morning in the overnight death of a man at College Station Community Park, according to a report from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Derek Parks, 18, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. at a Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 7224 Alcoa Road by a sheriff's investigator. He has been charged with murder.

Officers responded to the park on Frazier Pike about 6 p.m. Thursday and found the victim, a 32-year-old man. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, according to a police spokesman.

The sheriff's office has not released the victim's name.

Parks was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Friday night. No bail was set.

Metro on 03/28/2020