Tornado causes significant damage in Jonesboro; at least 3 reported injured

A tornado has caused significant damage and multiple injuries in Jonesboro, officials said.

5:20 PM-Here is a look at the tornado that intensified and moved through Jonesboro, AR this evening around 5 PM. @NWSMemphis continues to monitor this storm as it moves northeast, very dangerous! #arwx pic.twitter.com/3OXFEszbuq — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 28, 2020

[Video not loading above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/328tornado]

Jeff Presley, director of the city's E-911 center, said the tornado did major damage to the Mall at Turtle Creek and Jonesboro Municipal Airport. He said three people had been reported injured and hospitalized as of Saturday afternoon.

“Police are doing search and rescue on vehicles right now,” Presley said. “We have red lights out all over town as well.”

Presley said the emergency response facility also received reports of multiple gas leaks in subdivisions within the city and that a train had been blown off the tracks at Airport Road.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson posted Saturday afternoon on social media that he was paying close attention to the tornado report.

“I know there is property damage,” he said. “Just praying all is safe.”

Video from an Arkansas Department of Transportation camera showed the tornado on the ground in Jonesboro.

According to Melody Daniel, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Office of Emergency Management, Marvin Day, the county judge of Craighead County, has verbally declared a disaster, allowing the county to ask for resources from the state.

A suspected tornado tied to the same storm system was reported earlier Saturday in Jackson County. The weather service said law enforcement reported "several power lines down and a few roofs missing off of homes between Algoa and Amagon."

A National Weather Service spokesman said he was seeing “quite a bit” of damage from photos and videos posted on social media by people from the areas in which the storm passed, which include Jonesboro and Paragould.

This story is developing and will be updated. This story was originally published at 5:36 p.m.