Trump inks $2 trillion stimulus bill

President Donald Trump signs the stimulus package Friday in the Oval Office at the White House, joined by staff members, GOP congressional leaders and Vice President Mike Pence. (AP/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2 trillion emergency spending bill into law, promising to deliver cash to individual Americans, businesses and health care facilities all reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

His signature came just hours after the House of Representatives passed the package by an overwhelming voice vote with only one no, and less than 48 hours after it received unanimous approval from the Senate.

"This will deliver urgently needed relief to our nation's families, workers and businesses. And that's what this is all about," Trump said at a signing ceremony in the Oval Office, with GOP congressional leaders and administration officials crowded behind him.

"I want to thank Republicans and Democrats for coming together, setting aside their differences and putting America first," Trump said.

"Today we've all acknowledged our nation faces an economic and health emergency of historic proportions," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. She said Americans deserve a full-on government response "to address these threats to their lives and their livelihood, and they need it now."

"This is not a time for cynicism or invective or second-guessing," said GOP Whip Liz Cheney of Wyoming. "This is a time to remember that we are citizens of the greatest nation on Earth, that we have overcome every challenge we have faced, and we will overcome this one."

Now, the White House, the Treasury Department, the Small Business Administration and other agencies must try to implement the new law. It authorizes the Internal Revenue Service to send $1,200 payments to millions of Americans and creates programs to disburse close to $1 trillion in business loans and guarantees to millions of companies throughout the economy.

There are now roughly 101,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and the virus has caused more than 1,500 deaths domestically. To try to contain the contagion, much of American life has shut down. Schools have closed. Most public gatherings have been canceled. Many Americans have stopped leaving their homes, devastating millions of businesses that depend on consumer spending for their cash flow.

The economy's halt led 3.3 million workers to file for unemployment benefits this week, by far the most over a seven-day span in recent American history.

"I can't think of any precedent where there were this many programs involved in a single piece of legislation that were trying to be stood up so quickly," said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Akabas said the law's move to pump $250 billion into the unemployment program could be a particular challenge, as it would require fast cooperation between the federal government and every state as Americans continue flooding into the program with requests for assistance.

Trump said some of the key decisions would be based on consultations his advisers have with Wall Street executives and "the smartest, most brilliant people in the world in finance."

"This bill is not only a rescue package, it's a commitment -- a commitment that your government, and the people whom you elected to serve you, will do everything we can to limit the harm and hardship you face, both now and in the foreseeable future," said Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

SOME CONFUSION

Although the White House has promised that it will implement the new law as quickly as possible, there's confusion about who will qualify for some of the emergency funding. Some members of the cruise industry have indicated they might not be able to receive the U.S. taxpayer assistance, even though Trump has said multiple times that he wants them to be beneficiaries.

More than 150 million households would receive checks under the legislation, which will send payments of $1,200 to many individual Americans plus $500 for children. Individuals with incomes above $99,000 are not eligible, and the total benefit is phased down for people earning between $75,000 and $99,000.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised in a Fox Business interview Friday that the IRS would quickly send out direct payments to Americans who qualify for the individual checks and that the Small Business Administration would stand up a new lending program within a week. Small businesses will have access to close to $400 billion in loans from the new legislation.

"We're going to have a new program up by next Friday where banks can lend. I mean that -- that would be a historic achievement that is just incredibly aggressive," Mnuchin said. "This is a brand-new program, the Treasury working with the SBA. We're doing everything we can because Americans need that money now. They can't wait for government to take three or four or six months like we normally do."

On direct payments to Americans, Mnuchin said: "I've committed that the IRS will get these direct deposits [out] in three weeks. Again, American workers can't wait."

But there are a number of logistical hurdles that the Trump administration will need to resolve. For example, officials can send electronic payments to households that have bank accounts on file with the IRS, as many people have had their tax refunds directly deposited to their bank accounts. But the IRS will also likely need to send paper checks to millions of other people, a process that could take much longer.

Similarly, the new law requires certain oversight structures to monitor how the money is spent by the government. It directs Trump to nominate a new "Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery," a position that must be confirmed by the Senate. And congressional leaders need to appoint five members to a Congressional Oversight Commission, which is also tasked with scrutinizing how the money is disbursed.

LONE OBJECTION

Friday began on a note of chaotic uncertainty in the House, where the threat of a procedural objection from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., had forced more than 200 lawmakers to return to Washington. These lawmakers traveled by plane and car, some from places like New York where people are supposed to quarantine after leaving.

Leaders had hoped to pass the legislation by "unanimous consent" or by "voice vote" with just a few members present, so that lawmakers scattered to their states wouldn't have to return to the tight quarters of the Capitol in the midst of a pandemic. But Massie, who opposes the legislation because it adds to the deficit, was prepared to insist on a quorum -- or majority of the House -- which is specified in the Constitution but rarely enforced.

Massie's move drew complaints from lawmakers of both parties and from Trump, who derided him over Twitter as a "grandstander" who should be tossed out of the Republican Party.

"I came here to make sure our republic doesn't die by unanimous consent in an empty chamber," Massie said, requesting the recorded vote.

Ultimately a quorum was present, with lawmakers standing in the chamber as well as in galleries normally reserved for the public, so they could try to maintain social distancing. When the time for the voice vote came, Massie raised his objections and was quickly overruled, after which lawmakers shouted out in favor of the legislation, burst into applause at its passage, and then headed quickly for the exits.

It's uncertain when they will return.

Massie's was the only "no" vote heard.

His colleagues were irate at his insistence that they return to the Capitol against the advice of experts.

Rep. Peter T. King, R-N.Y., tweeted early Friday morning, "because of one Member of Congress refusing to allow emergency action entire Congress must be called back to vote in House," and added, "Risk of infection and risk of legislation being delayed. Disgraceful. Irresponsible."

Rep. Daniel Kildee, D-Mich., called Massie's maneuver "an act of vanity and selfishness that goes beyond comprehension."

In an interview Thursday, Massie disclaimed responsibility for forcing members back to Washington, arguing that House leaders should have adhered to the letter of the Constitution and chamber rules.

"I am wholly rejecting the notion that I am the culpable one because I am insisting on the rules," he said, adding, in a reference to the top House Republican, "Why aren't you indicting Kevin McCarthy for conspiracy to circumvent the Constitution?"

"They don't want a recorded vote," Massie said of congressional leaders. "They don't want to be on record on making the biggest mistake in history."

At least three House members have now tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and a number of others were quarantined after showing symptoms or coming into contact with potentially infected people.

During the debate and vote, several members wore surgical gloves. Others went to great lengths to place themselves far away from others. Some held a hand over their face as they passed other lawmakers or staff members.

Two lecterns were set up for speakers during debate, with a hand sanitizer bottle under each and a canister of disinfectant wipes on the chair next to the lectern. When each speaker finished, he wiped down the lectern and the microphone from which they were speaking before giving way to the next speaker.

CORPORATION AID

The legislation also contains hundreds of billions of dollars in emergency federal aid for large corporations suffering because of the pandemic.

The final legislation will provide $25 billion in grants and $25 billion in loans to passenger airlines; $17 billion in loans to industries deemed critical to "national security"; and more than $400 billion in loans and loan guarantees for other businesses, cities and states.

Businesses receiving the loans cannot cut their employment levels by more than 10% until Sept. 30. They have some restrictions on executive compensation above $425,000 annually and cannot issue stock buybacks, a limitation supported by Trump.

Included are measures ensuring swift disclosure of funding recipients, as well as an oversight board to probe Treasury's decisions. The president, vice president, members of Congress and members of the Cabinet are also prohibited from benefiting from the aid -- a measure that also applies to their spouses and children. The direct grant funding for the airlines also has strict limitations and is required to go directly to workers or their benefits.

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner, Paul Kane, Mike DeBonis, John Wagner and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post; by Andrew Taylor, Alan Fram, Laurie Kellman, Darlene Superville, Zeke Miller, Mary Clare Jalonick and Matthew Daly of The Associated Press; and by Emily Cochrane and Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy conduct a bill enrollment ceremony Friday for the coronavirus spending measure after it passed in the House on an overwhelming voice vote. More photos at arkansasonline.com/328stimulus/. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., talks to reporters Friday before leaving Capitol Hill after attempting to force House members to return to Washington to vote on the stimulus package. Lawmakers from both parties criticized the attempt, and President Donald Trump derided him on Twitter as a “grandstander.” (AP/Susan Walsh)

