Death toll in state rises to 5 due to virus, governor says; case total at 404

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Saturday at the state Capitol in Little Rock in this screengrab of video provided by the governor's office.

Two additional people have died as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll in Arkansas to five, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday.

Hutchinson announced the increase during a news conference at his office in the state Capitol in Little Rock. A total of 404 people have tested positive, an increase of 23 from Friday.

The two deaths reported today came from Central Arkansas, said state Health Department Secretary Nate Smith.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoTxMDZqNKs]

Baxter County and Johnston County have both reported cases, and those who traveled from places with high case volumes, like New Orleans are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to Smith.

Check back for further details.