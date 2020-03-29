After tornado, Arkansas State cancels Monday classes

The Welcome Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Trenton Daeschner )

The Arkansas State University chancellor announced Sunday that online classes would be canceled Monday, two days after a tornado hit Jonesboro.

[Read the chancellor's full statement here: arkansasonline.com/330asucanceled]

"We were fortunate that none of our campus buildings were damaged, and because all of our instruction is online, it may seem strange to cancel classes," Kelly Damphousse said in a statement. "Unfortunately, our community was not spared from the tornado. We have several A-State families directly impacted by the tornado, and even more who are volunteering to help the city recover. Many of our employees and students are doing work from home, and all internet providers have lost significant capacity in Jonesboro. Finally, the city is continuing its curfew starting at 9 p.m. tonight until daybreak on Monday."

Damphousse said he would consider on Monday whether to resume classes on Tuesday.