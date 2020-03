The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Michelle Pearson, 6:39 p.m. March 21, 2020, property valued at $1,310.

• 6818 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, LaSandra Hatton, 6 p.m. March 21, 2020, property valued at $3,140.

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Elise Davis, 10:10 a.m. March 23, 2020, property valued at $301.

72206

• 2208 S. Rock St., residential, Annie Hill, 4 p.m. March 19, 2020, property valued at $402.

• 8701 Fourche Dam Pike, commercial, James Kenney, 1:30 p.m. March 22, 2020, property valued at $301.

• 1711 Main St., commercial, Barbra Conelly, 2:06 a.m. March 23, 2020, property value unknown.

72207

• 1421 N. University Ave., residential, Jasmine Ames, 5:36 p.m. March 20, 2020, property value unknown.

• 1520 Florida Ave., residential, Kristi Cooper, midnight March 20, 2020, property valued at $19,750.

72209

• 9 Trent Drive, residential, Randel Rhoades, midnight Feb. 10, 2020, property valued at $2,423.

• 5813 Baseline Road, residential, James Walker, 10 a.m. March 20, 2020, property valued at $300.

• 8308 Keats Drive, residential, Larry Billings, 11:23 a.m. March 22, 2020, property value unknown.

• 4401 W. 65th St., commercial, Jimmy Romine, 9 a.m. March 21, 2020, property valued at $10,450.

• 10011 Whispering Pine Drive, residential, Evelyn White, noon March 23, 2020, property valued at $15.

• 15 Westward Road, residential, William Wadlington, 10:39 a.m. March 23, 2020, property valued at $27,543.

72211

• 19 Woodlore Cir., residential, Zachary Arendt, 9:20 p.m. March 20, 2020, property valued at $2,453.

72223

• 1 Ayla Drive, residential, Jasmine Miller, 3:27 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, property valued at $10,000.

72227

• 2000 Reservoir Road, commercial, Grant Tubbs, 11:30 a.m. March 22, 2020, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72118

• 4 Reaview Dr. AA, residential, Frederick Daniels, 4:15 a.m. March 18, 2020, property valued at $400.

