Sixth person dies from virus in state; cases rise to 426

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials speak to reporters Sunday in this screengrab of video provided by the governor’s office.

The number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen to 426, and an additional person has died as a result of the virus, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Sunday.

Hutchinson provided the updated number in a briefing with reporters. It marks an increase of 17 cases since Saturday afternoon. A total of six people had died from the virus, as of Sunday’s briefing.

Health Department Secretary Nate Smith said the sixth person to die passed way at home and was someone who "had been hospitalized and seemed to be getting better."

"Unfortunately there are many things that are challenging in caring for a new disease where our clinicians don't have years of experience," he said. "They do their best but sometimes people can seem to be getting better and then they can take a turn for the worse."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvwLhX4NXQY

The governor said 43 people have been hospitalized, which was down from 48 who had been hospitalized Saturday.

According to Smith, 67 of the total reported cases are health care workers. No new counties have reported cases, he said.

