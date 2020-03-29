Crowds force closure of 3 more parks

SALT LAKE CITY -- Three more of America's most popular national parks have closed their gates as pressure mounts on superintendents to prevent crowded trails that could lead to more spread of the coronavirus even as the Trump administration sticks to its decision to waive entrance fees at the parks.

Glacier in Montana and Arches and Canyonlands in Utah announced their decisions to close Friday night just days after several other well-known parks such as Yellowstone, Grand Teton and the Great Smoky Mountains did the same.

Visitors travel to Arches and Canyonlands to hike red rock trails that lead to picturesque rock arches and canyons just outside the small tourist town of Moab, Utah -- where city leaders and regional health leaders last week sent letters to the National Park Service pleading for the closures. The health department had already banned hotels from allowing tourists to stay after crowds continued to flock to the town and the parks even as the virus spread across the United States.

In a tweet announcing the closures, Arches and Canyonlands said the decision to close was made in response to local health officials.

Park workers were at risk as visitors arriving at the parks, including about 700 cars per day last weekend, the Southeast Utah Health Department said in a letter Wednesday to the Park Service. Moab's small hospital has only two ventilators -- vital for patients with severe cases of covid-19 -- and no intensive-care rooms, the letter said.

Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow said in a statement Friday night that the decision was made after listening to concerns from local leaders and was based on current health guidance. The Montana park known for its towering snowcapped mountains and valleys near the Canadian border heard from gateway communities in Flathead and Glacier counties, along with the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and the state.

Cargo ship back on river after grounding

POYDRAS, La. -- Traffic restrictions on the Mississippi River have been lifted after a container ship that ran aground was back underway, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Saturday.

The container ship, called the Belita, ran aground around 3:20 a.m. Friday near mile marker 81 near Poydras, close to the Plaquemines Parish and St. Bernard Parish lines. The ship hit a rock-like structure along the shoreline called a riprap, the Coast Guard said.

What caused the accident remains under investigation. Petty Officer Lexie Preston said the grounded ship was back underway as of 3 p.m. Friday. No injuries or signs of pollution as a result of the accident were reported, Preston said.

Hospital takes virus-hit home's patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Tennessee nursing home has moved 24 patients to a hospital after some tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus, and the hospital said Saturday that one of the patients has died.

The remaining 23 patients have been admitted to Sumner County Regional Medical Center and are in isolation, according to a post Saturday on the hospital's official Facebook page.

The previous evening, Sumner officials said 19 patients from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing were being moved to the hospital. Some had tested positive for the disease while others were showing symptoms but awaiting test results, the county's emergency services chief, Greg Miller, said Friday. He also warned that the numbers could increase.

Hospital CEO Susan Peach said Friday that doctors there had already been seeing patients with covid-19 and were working to prepare extra isolation units.

"We have mobilized our emergency response team and are implementing plans that will immediately, and significantly, increase our capacity across HighPoint Health System should we experience a steep increase in critically ill patients," Peach said.

Missouri medics 'examine' gear options

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The death of a person in St. Charles County from the coronavirus is the 10th in Missouri, and as the number of confirmed cases escalates, some of the state's biggest hospitals are being forced to "examine what all our options are" to maintain enough protective equipment.

The latest death was reported Friday night. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Missouri jumped by 168 on Saturday to 838.

In St. Louis, nurses and other front-line medical workers at BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and a veterans hospital told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that hospital leaders are asking some staff members to reuse masks, put limits on sanitation materials and set new policies on use of protective gear.

"With the unknown of what's coming, and knowing that we're seeing places across the country running into shortages, we have to examine what all our options are -- to use our supplies and our PPE when necessary and appropriate, conserving it when that is also appropriate," Mercy spokesman Joe Poelker told the newspaper. "That's a big task."

