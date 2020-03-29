Garden Time!

As weather allows I am trying to get something done every day in the garden. I am still amazed at the changes I see daily in my plants. Blooms increase daily

with Lady Banks roses,

rhododendrons,

and crested iris.



A friend had picked me up some vegetable plants so I decided to get them planted yesterday before the rain came. I pulled out the spent vegetables, and planted some sugar snap peas in pots and in the garden, and broccoli.

They will not produce much with this late planting, but I should get something before they are spent. I moved bags of soil that I had left over, reached into gardens and pulled weeds and just had a fine time yesterday. Right before it started raining, my son and I went back out to pick some herbs and I went one way and he went another. In no time at all I heard him scream and shout a few choice words. I rushed over to see what had happened, and saw what caused his panic. He had almost stepped on about a 4 foot snake.

Luckily it was a good snake, a king snake, but it was right in the area where I had been moving bags and hand-pulling weeds. The snake watched us, and we watched him. We went inside and I decided to take its picture. Kyle thought it would be gone, but no, he was still there, just moving slowly.

He may be the same snake I have had in the yard for years, but if so, he has definitely grown. To say we are not big snake fans is probably an understatement, but I like good snakes, as long as they don't get in my space. We went back out about 30 minutes later and watched him slither through my unplanted vegetable garden

and then settle in the bed with the fig tree and some shrubs. I was planning to rake out leaves today, but decided that might be a task for another day---or year! The rain came and we went back inside.

Today was such a beautiful day that I decided to edge my beds and tackle the weeds.

Yesterday I was out in crocs and capri pants. Today I had on my knee-high garden boots, long pants, gloves and goggles. I wasn't taking chances. I used my long handled hoe and weedeater, and I scoured the terrain like a hawk looking for signs of any movement. A couple of times I gave myself quite a scare. Once when a branch tangled in the string and things moved, I jumped, but when I uncovered some mulch and exposed my landscape fabric, it looked an awful lot like a snake!

I used three battery packs before I finally stopped, and luckily, no snake sightings.



I decided to pace myself since I have plenty of time to finish these tasks. The garden is a great place to recharge and rewind, provided there are no snakes!

I hope you had time to spend outside--it was a glorious day! We need about 20 more of them.

