A passenger is seen Friday on the Artania cruise ship, which has been docked at the port of Fremantle in Australia. (AP/Richard Wainwright)

Plans for 800 cruise passengers still on

SYDNEY -- Australian authorities pressed ahead Saturday with plans to fly 800 cruise ship passengers to Germany this weekend after a reduction in the number of people on board who needed to be tested for the coronavirus.

Plans had been put in place to fly the European passengers to Germany from the Western Australia state capital, Perth, near where their ship, the Artania, is docked at the port of Fremantle.

The plans were thrown into doubt by an apparent spike in the number of people on the ship who were suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus -- from nine confirmed cases Friday to more than 70 possible ones early Saturday.

But state officials who conducted examinations on board the ship concluded later Saturday that only 46 people needed to be be tested for the virus -- 30 passengers and 16 crew members.

State Premier Mark McGowan told reporters that four chartered flights would take about 800 healthy passengers and some crew back to Europe.

"Cruise ships continue to be the Achilles' heel when it comes to managing this situation," McGowan said.

Guinea votes to extend presidential term

CONAKRY, Guinea -- Guinea has voted to change its constitution, according to provisional results from a referendum that could see the West African country's president remain in power for two more terms.

Nearly 92% of voters on March 22 supported the change, said the head of Guinea's electoral commission, Amadou Salifou Kebe, who gave the results late Friday.

The proposal would keep a two-term limit on presidencies, but increase the length of each term from five years to six. President Alpha Conde, whose second and final term ends in December, has implied that his previous terms would not count, meaning the 82-year-old could remain in office for another 12 years.

A coalition of opposition and civil society groups, the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution, demonstrated against the proposal and boycotted the referendum. Opposition parties said at least 10 people were killed in violence surrounding Sunday's vote, while the government said four died.

Despite the boycott, violence and fears surrounding the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the turnout was 61%, Kebe said. Guineans also voted for National Assembly seats.

5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A strong inland and shallow earthquake hit late Saturday night, causing people to panic in parts of Indonesia's Sulawesi island and run to higher ground despite health officials asking for social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.8 quake just before midnight Saturday was centered 40 miles northwest of Central Sulawesi province's Pendolo town, at a depth of 6 miles.

Indonesia's national disaster agency said the land-based earthquake didn't have any potential to cause a tsunami.

Still, many people in the provincial capital of Palu ran to higher ground.

Authorities have asked people to stay away from each other to slow the spread of coronavirus and stopped people as they ran. Two residents of the city have tested positive for covid-19.

"A strong earthquake had jolted Palu, but we were stopped when run out of the house for fear of being exposed to a coronavirus," said a resident identified as Ardy on Twitter. "Living in a disaster-prone area is awry," he said.

U.K. Cabinet member in self-isolation

LONDON -- Another member of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Cabinet has developed symptoms of covid-19, as the number of people with the coronavirus to die in the U.K. passed the 1,000 mark Saturday.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he had symptoms of the disease and was self-isolating a day after the prime minister and Britain's health secretary revealed they had tested positive for the virus and were experiencing mild symptoms.

Johnson is the highest-profile political leader to have contracted the virus. Jack sat beside him in the House of Commons on Wednesday before Parliament shut down until at least April 21 to reduce the risk of infections.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said Johnson continues to show only "mild symptoms" of coronavirus.

"He continues to lead the government's effort in combating covid-19," Sharma told reporters. "This morning he held a video conference call, and he will continue to lead right from the front on this.

"What this has reminded us is that no one is immune, and that is precisely why we ask people to follow the government advice in terms of staying at home where they are able to do that," Sharma said.

A couple exercise Saturday on Primrose Hill in London, a city that has mostly shut down as the U.K. tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP/John Walton)

